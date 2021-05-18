Adam Furnas is enjoying a very successful season on the diamond for BGSU as their everyday first baseman. Furnas was named MAC Player of the Week on April 26 after he capped off an impressive stretch by going 5-for-6 with five RBI in a win over Western Michigan the day prior.
Through 30 games this season, Furnas was batting an unbelievable .375.
“It’s nice to be recognized, obviously, but you want to go out there and win games and help steer this program back in the right direction,” said Furnas. “That’s the long-term goal.”
Furnas graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2017 and is enjoying his fourth year with a program he grew up admiring.
“It’s been awesome. It’s always been a goal of mine to play here. I grew up in Bowling Green. My family house is three minutes away from the field.”
He has come back down to earth after an astronomical start to his season from a statistical stand point, where he is now currently batting .341 after the Falcons split a double header with Toledo on Saturday.
However, having clearly established himself as one of the premier first basemen in the Mid-American Conference, Furnas has a complete understanding of the ups and downs that will come with hitting a baseball and the mentality required to remain successful.
“To be a hall of famer, you’re successful three out of 10 times. They say baseball is a game of failure. One thing I’ve focused on a lot is the mental part of the game … being mentally tough is something you need to have when you play this game.”
First-year head coach Kyle Hallock, who has been with the program since 2018, appreciates what Furnas has been able to offer his staff and players.
“When it comes to being a role model and everything he’s about … it’s important to have a guy that’s a good example for younger guys (and older guys too),” said Hallock.
“He’s put a lot of good days together to become the player and person he is now, and that’s a credit to him and his ability to focus on being really good at the task at hand.”
The Falcons close out their series with the Rockets on Sunday before playing host to a doubleheader with Miami today. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.