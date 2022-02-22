Bowling Green State University’s Adam Furnas and Jeremy Spezia have earned Mid-American Conference honors for the opening weekend of the baseball season.
Furnas was named the MAC Baseball Player of the Week while Spezia was a MAC Baseball Co-Pitcher of the Week.
Furnas, a senior, had a hot bat all weekend for the Falcons. Furnas began the season by going 4-for-7 in the Falcons’ 22-8 victory Friday . Two of those hits were doubles for Furnas while adding two RBI and three runs scored to his stat line. The success at the plate continued into the second game of the series.
Furnas played a key role in the Falcons’ comeback effort that fell just shy, 9-8, going 2-for-5. Furnas belted his first home run of the season in the game and tallied two more RBI while scoring twice.
In the series finale on Sunday, Furnas continued to see the ball well, going 2-for-4 while scoring once in the 5-4 win to give BGSU a series win over Saint Louis to open the season.
Furnas graduated from Bowling Green High School in 2017.
Spezia, a senior, was electric out of the bullpen, playing a key role in both BGSU wins. On Friday, Spezia entered the game and offered the Falcons four strong innings, allowing just two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four. The effort allowed the Falcons to take a commanding lead en route to a 22-8 win with Spezia collecting the win on the mound.
As for his second appearance of the weekend, Spezia entered in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, the bases loaded and the Falcons up just 5-4. Spezia needed just three pitches to force the game-clinching out to secure the save, his first of the season and 10th of his career. With Spezia’s win and save, the Falcons collected their first series win to open a season since the 2013 campaign.