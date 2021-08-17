The roaring sound of tractor engines are returning to Bowling Green.
The 54th National Tractor Pulling Championships is returning to the Wood County Fairgrounds this year. The event will take place Thursday through Saturday.
President of the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association Mike Erford is expecting a big crowd and a lot of pullers this year.
“I think we will have a pretty good turnout. Last year, it was a bum year for everybody and this year started out that way. I think they are all anxious to get out here and turn that horsepower loose,” he said.
Erford said anything bought for the pull last year will roll over to this year. Tickets and camping packages purchased last year are valid this year.
Tickets purchased at the gate will be at the same price they were last year. Each evening session will be $22. All day tickets will be $44 for each day. Weekend passes that are good for all sessions are $110.
Reserved seating is available again for a $5 charge per seat per session.
Camping packages are $320 and they include two weekend passes.
Kids 10 and under get free admission to all sessions.
Erford said the current ticket sales show they are close to breaking their previous attendance record. The 50th anniversary pull hosted the largest crowd in the club’s history. It was also a four day event.
He also said the campground is almost sold out. As of July, they had less than 30 campsites available out of 2100.
Erford said fans should expect more of the same this year. There will be no major changes to the pull this year.
There will still be five sessions during the weeked. There will be one evening session on Thursday and two sessions on Friday and Saturday.
It was a challenge for the club to plan this year’s pull. Erford said planning for the pull starts in the September after the previous pull. It takes about a whole year to prepare for the pull.
There was doubt that there was going to be a pull in 2021. Erford said they planned out the basics in the fall and throughout most of the winter.
Once the state started to lift restrictions and it became more feasible to have a pull, the rush started to get everything together in time.
“Now it’s like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ We’re rolling in 20 different directions right now,” Erford said.
Erford is excited to be able to put on a show for the fans this year. He said he has missed the pullers and the fans.
“These people are one big family. We’ve become close with so many of them,” Erford said.
Canceling the pull last year was a hard decision to make. Erford said he felt like they had let everyone down.
Having no pull was a hard blow to the clubs that help volunteer at the event. Erford said they have over 500 volunteers that help through different clubs. He also said the pull is the only fundraising for some of the clubs.
Erford and his staff wanted to do something for the clubs to make up for not having a pull. They decided to make a donation to each club.
“It wasn’t for the full amount that they would have made during the pulls,” Erford said. “It was something to show our appreciation.”
It was also tough for the club to cancel the Make-A-Wish auction. Every year, the pull raises thousands of dollars for the charity through an auction and by donations from fans in the stands. In 2019, they raised over $400,000.
Erford was disappointed that they could not raise money last year for the charity.
“My heart goes out to all of those kids. We missed out on helping them,” he said.
Erford said he believes they will generate a lot of money for Make-A-Wish this year.
For more information on the pull and to order tickets in advance, visit the National Tractor Pulling Championships at www.pulltown.com.