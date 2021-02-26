The Mid-American Conference has announced dates and opponents for Bowling Green’s 2021 league football schedule, highlighted by a midweek home game against rival Toledo on Nov. 10. Kick times will be announced at a later date.
As previously announced, BGSU football will open the 2021 regular season at Tennessee on Sept. 4 before the team’s home opener Sept. 11 against South Alabama. The Falcons will then entertain Murray State in Doyt L. Perry Stadium on Sept. 18 before closing non-conference action at Minnesota on Sept. 25.
Conference action opens Oct. 2 as the Falcons will travel to face Kent State. A week later, BGSU will host Akron for its first home conference game of the year. BGSU will travel to Northern Illinois Oct. 16 before hosting Eastern Michigan on Oct. 23. The Falcons will conclude Saturday contests by playing at Buffalo on Oct. 30.
As midweek MAC competition opens in November, Bowling Green will host Toledo in that rivalry contest on Nov. 10. The Falcons will have six days, its only shortened week of the year, before playing at Miami on Nov. 16. Bowling Green will close the season at home on Nov. 26 against Ohio.
Bowling Green will play just one team that went to a bowl game in 2020, Buffalo. It will be the first time since 2018 that the Falcons have played two teams who are members of Power Five conferences, although BGSU did play Kansas State, of the Big XII, and independent Notre Dame in 2019. Of note, Murray State begins its 2020-21 season on Feb. 28.
The BGSU Athletics Department is providing an opportunity for fans to make $50 deposits towards their 2021 season tickets should they choose to do so at this time. Due to physical distancing requirements for fans’ health and safety, seating assignments are subject to change. While it is the intention to keep season ticket holders in their same seating area, more information and guidance will be provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the governor on the best way to safely host fans inside Doyt L. Perry Stadium.