The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship.
The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday.
This will be the second year the tractor pull returns since the pandemic, but it will be the first year they can have it with zero regulations. Along with that, Canadians can once again cross the border and come to the pull.
Keith Seiler, who is part of the board of directors for the championship, said that he expects the turnout this year to be bigger than ever due to the return of the Canadians.
“Since they’re coming down, it should be bigger than we’ve had in the last several years,” he said. “More competitors.”
In past years, the pull has had around 300-350 competitors. Seiler said he hopes to have around that many competitors again this year.
For many years, the tractor pull has been giving donations to Make-A-Wish. Each year the pull has an auction, which the money from that is given as donations. Fans can also donate when purchasing merchandise. Seiler said he hopes to raise around $300,000 this year.
Often, some of the Make-A-Wish kids have been able to attend the pulls. Due to the pandemic that was stopped, but this year Seiler said they will be able to attend again.
“We enjoy the kids when they’re allowed to bring the kids in, and they’re actually allowed to bring the kids in this year, which is wonderful, because last year we did not have any kids,” he said.
Along with the pull itself, there are many other things spectators can do while they are there. They can meet the competitors and see models of some of the tractors used during the pull. There is also a pull for kids and the children can win awards which are handed out in front of the crowd before the main pull starts.
“If you want to see the world’s best pull, this is why you need to come here,” Seiler said.
For many fans and competitors, it’s not just about the competition. Seiler said for many people it’s a reunion and a chance for them to see the friends they haven’t seen in months.
For people who have never gone before, he said they will be surprised by the respect and integrity shown by the fans and by competitors.
For people looking to camp, the campground for the pull is already sold out. Seiler said this is the earliest they have ever sold out. He also said anyone who is looking for a place to camp should check other local campgrounds.
Tickets for the pull can be bought online at www.pulltown.com. Single session tickets can be bought as well as two session tickets. Weekend passes are also available.
Seiler said he expects this year to be better than past years because people are ready to get out of their houses and enjoy the pull again.
“People want to get out. People want to see it. They want to feel it,” he said. “You want to hear it. You just want to be there.”