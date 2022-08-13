Pull Saturday

File. Mike Laribee in Purple Pete competes in the Super Semi's Saturday afternoon during the 52 annual National Tractor Pulling Championships in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The roar of tractor engines is returning to Bowling Green for the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championship.

The tractor pull is located at the Wood County Fairgrounds and will be hosted Thursday-Saturday.

