FILE - In this Nov. 14, 1965, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (32) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Jim Brown. Period. Arguably the greatest player in NFL history was picked by the Browns with the No. 6 overall pick in 1957. Brown rushed for 12,312 yards in nine seasons, leading the league in eight seasons. The three-time MVP walked away from his career at its peak to pursue acting.