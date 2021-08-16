Last year, Bowling Green’s only Northern Lakes League loss was to Perrysburg, which won the conference championship.
This year, Perrysburg is benefiting as former BG coach Dirk Conner makes his move to coach the Yellow Jackets in their quest to defend.
In his six years at BG, Conner’s teams failed to win an NLL title, but went 36-22 against mostly bigger schools in the NLL. His teams were playoff qualifiers four out of six seasons and he earned Division III Region Coach of the Year honors.
At Perrysburg, Conner has 13 lettermen returning to employ his power based spread offense and 4-3 defense.
Despite the spread offense, Conner believes his team’s strength will be running the football.
“Offensively, our ‘O-line’ and run game has to be a strength for us,” Conner said. “Defensively I feel like we are athletic and have some good size, so those guys have to play fast and be willing to be physical.”
“For a Division I team I would like to be a little deeper than what we are, but we are working on building that depth now.”
Key players include four seniors — safety Kanyon Gagich, offensive/defensive lineman Michael Seney, linebacker/tight end Ryan Thompson and wide receiver/linebacker Isaac Whitten. All won All-NLL honors a year ago.
Three key juniors return, including running back/linebacker Connor Walendzak, offensive/defensive lineman Grant Zimmerly and quarterback T.J. Takats. Walendzak and Zimmerly were all-league selections in 2020.
The skilled position players will be led by Takats, Walendzek, Whitten, Aiden Kilbride and Jack Borer at wide receiver and Thompson at tight end.
“These are all guys that got to prove themselves on a very good team last season and all have had excellent off seasons,” Conner said.
An experienced line, both offense and defense, includes Seney, Zimmerly, Peyton Collins, Mitchell Smith, Max Yonker, Josiah Brown, Alijah Beverly, Willie Ortyl and Drew Willliams.
“Most of these guys have a lot of experience as starters and all of them have really grown and matured and had excellent off seasons that have put them in positions to go out and be really good players if they are willing to be physical and really attack,” Conner said.
The defense returns a handful of top starters, but he is expecting others to step in and fill roles nicely.
“Kanyon Gagich, Connor Walendzak, and Grant Zimmerly are the only guys with a lot of playing experience. But we have a lot of guys who have had to wait their turn behind good players who I expect to really step up and have a good year,” Conner said.
Players expected to fill those roles are Joe Conley, Easton Wagner, Ryan Thompson, Isaac Whitten, Kyle Cuhran, Gio Restivo, Jack Borer, Abram Hire, Matt McEwen and A.J. Bernthisel.
Conner says there are others who have worked hard leading up to two-a-day practices in the early days of August.
“Not being here last year it is really hard to gauge improvement of players based on what they did last year because we are asking them to learn our systems and how we do things and not necessarily improve on things they did last year,” Conner said.
“Based on guys who did not really get to see a ton of playing time last year but have really shown a lot of ability and work ethic I would include Easton Wagner, Joe Conley, Alijah Beverly, Willie Ortyl, Drew Williams, Max Yonker, Aidan Kilbride, Josiah Brown, Jack Borer, and Max Yonker as guys who have really made the strides necessary to be valuable varsity players this year.”
The Perrysburg coach believes there are seniors on the team who could have collegiate football in their future.
“We have a lot of exceptional players that I expect to garner looks from the next level and I look forward to them accomplishing their team goals this season,” Conner said.