WASHINGTON (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning, Colin Moran also went deep in his return to the majors and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Saturday night.

Kyle Farmer added a first-inning homer for Cincinnati, which has won back-to-back games against the Nationals after dropping 12 of its previous 16.

