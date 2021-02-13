Elmwood 49 Otsego 45 - OT
Eastwood 57 Lake 53
Around the state:
Athens 58, Auburndale 49
Bayfield 61, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40
Benton 63, Highland 50
Bloomer 54, South Shore 49
Crivitz 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29
Goodman/Pembine 94, Phelps 50
Hurley 69, Mellen 51
Kickapoo 57, Weston 19
Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66
Marathon 78, Phillips 51
Marion 70, Manawa 69
Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53
Mayville 57, Markesan 36
Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65
Menomonie 60, Holmen 57
Monroe 75, Middleton 67
New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73
Newman Catholic 66, Prentice 49
North Crawford 63, Ithaca 50
Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53
Owen-Withee 68, Colby 63
Parkview 85, Argyle 67
Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 65
Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45
Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31
Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49
Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50
River Valley 60, Lancaster 52
Saint Francis 82, University School of Milwaukee 60
Sparta 47, La Crosse Logan 37
St. John's NW Military Academy 79, Living Word Lutheran 63
Suring 59, Wausaukee 54
The Prairie School 82, Saint Thomas More 52
Tomahawk 61, Crandon 41
Waterford 60, South Milwaukee 51
Wautoma 84, Nekoosa 53
Williams Bay 59, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 43
Wisconsin Dells 83, Mauston 55
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 60, Bowler 47
Xavier 69, Seymour 64