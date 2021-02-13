Elmwood 49 Otsego 45 - OT

Eastwood 57 Lake 53

Around the state:

Athens 58, Auburndale 49

Bayfield 61, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40

Benton 63, Highland 50

Bloomer 54, South Shore 49

Crivitz 72, Saint Thomas Aquinas 29

Goodman/Pembine 94, Phelps 50

Hurley 69, Mellen 51

Kickapoo 57, Weston 19

Laona-Wabeno 97, White Lake 66

Marathon 78, Phillips 51

Marion 70, Manawa 69

Marquette University 60, Hamilton 53

Mayville 57, Markesan 36

Medford Area 70, Mosinee 65

Menomonie 60, Holmen 57

Monroe 75, Middleton 67

New Auburn 74, Lake Holcombe 73

Newman Catholic 66, Prentice 49

North Crawford 63, Ithaca 50

Osseo-Fairchild 74, Thorp 53

Owen-Withee 68, Colby 63

Parkview 85, Argyle 67

Pewaukee 89, West Allis Central 65

Prairie du Chien 46, Platteville 45

Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31

Reedsville 62, Mishicot 49

Regis 61, Stanley-Boyd 50

River Valley 60, Lancaster 52

Saint Francis 82, University School of Milwaukee 60

Sparta 47, La Crosse Logan 37

St. John's NW Military Academy 79, Living Word Lutheran 63

Suring 59, Wausaukee 54

The Prairie School 82, Saint Thomas More 52

Tomahawk 61, Crandon 41

Waterford 60, South Milwaukee 51

Wautoma 84, Nekoosa 53

Williams Bay 59, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 43

Wisconsin Dells 83, Mauston 55

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 60, Bowler 47

Xavier 69, Seymour 64

