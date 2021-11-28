Sophomore guard Brayden Freyman scored 18 points as Bowling Green boys basketball evened its record to 1-1 with a 74-53 non-league victory over visiting Fremont Ross Saturday night.
The Bobcats trailed 13-8 after one quarter but outscored the Little Giants 23-15 in the second quarter to take a 31-28 halftime lead and the Bobcats never looked back.
BG senior guard Ryan Jackson scored 15 and junior forward Jabrari Conway added 13 to lead the Bobcats.
Brock Hastings scored nine, Zach Furnas and Jake Amspoker scored five points apiece, Evan Brandt scored four points, Caleb Prater scored three points and Nate Kress had two points for BG.
The Bobcats hit on seven treys from behind the arc, including two by Hastings and one each from Jackson, Furnas, Brandt, Amspoker and Freyman. The Bobcats were also 17-for-28 from the free throw line.
In their season opener, junior point guard Ayden Carter led the Little Giants with 20 points, Kaden Holmes scored nine, Jaedyn Bulger had eight points, Carter Rodriguez scored seven and Anthony Vann had five points.
Ross was 8 for 15 from the charity stripe and connected on three shots from behind the arc.
BG begins Northern Lakes League play Friday, hosting Sylvania Southview.
BG coach Mason Roth would like nothing better than predicting an NLL title but understands how good the conference can be.
“I would like to say first place because I am confident in our kids’ ability but knowing how tough our conference is, I would predict us to finish around fourth place,” Roth said.
“We have the talent to compete with everyone in our conference, but we have to learn how to win those close games. This takes some time but I’m excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference championship.
“The league is going to be really competitive. Northview, Southview, and Perrysburg are most likely going to be the favorites to win the league. All have really good teams.
“After those three teams, the league is still really good. Anthony Wayne, Springfield, Maumee, and Napoleon are all good basketball teams. There will be no easy league games on the schedule this year.”