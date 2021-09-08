Two Northwest Ohio football players, Cade Zimmerly and Jaedyn McKinstry, are already making an impact their freshman season at Bowling Green State University.
Both played their first college football game on a big stage in front of a national television audience and 80,000 fans at Tennessee.
Zimmerly, a 6-foot-1, 285-pound freshman center from Perrysburg, started in his first game at Tennessee Thursday.
He was the only true freshman walk-on in the nation to be listed as a starter at any position during the opening weekend.
“He’s picked up the offense quickly and the thing I love about him is he plays really hard,” BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald said. “He explodes off the ball and that was something that we were really needing, so that’s great to have him out there. He has been doing a great job.
“He’s still growing. He’s young obviously, so at some schools most of the centers make most of the protective calls and stuff, but I’m mainly doing that because he’s so young and he’s still learning.
“But I help him out with whatever he needs, and he helps me out too. We have a really good relationship and it’s just going to keep growing,’ McDonald continued.
At Perrysburg, Zimmerly played for former BGSU player Matt Kregel. The Yellow Jackets went 16-5 his final two seasons, including 8-2 as a senior in 2020, and he was a three-time first All-Northern Lakes League offensive tackle, NLL Co-Player of the Year and Northwest Ohio Lineman of the Year as a senior.
As a junior, Zimmerly was honorable mention All-Ohio. He posted 62 tackles and two sacks as a senior and totaled 184 tackles and seven sacks during his career.
McKinstry, a 6-5, 210-pound freshman tight end, is from Fremont but attended St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo.
McKinstry caught three passes for 22 yards at Tennessee. McKinstry made his first collegiate reception in the first quarter on a 13-yard passing strike from McDonald.
Loeffler noticed him while evaluating another St. John’s product when he was coaching at Boston College.
“Jaedyn and I go back way farther than just Bowling Green. Whenever I went over to evaluate the (St. John’s) quarterback that went to Cincinnati, and he was a freshman at the time, and I remember writing in my notebook that this guy has got a chance to be a really good football player.”
McKinstry has had more issues to deal with than just football. He defeated a rare form of stage 4 cancer (Rhabdomyosarcoma) that forms in soft skeletal muscle tissue. He was given a chance of survival estimated at 50% but was cleared to return to football in June of 2019.
In 2020 for the Titans, McKinstry had 20 catches for 314 yards, averaging 15.7 yards per catch while helping his team to a 4-2 season. However, just prior to that, Loeffler had lost track of McKinstry.
“I think I had one more year at Boston College and I remember coming back and I remember going in thinking ‘What happened to Jaedyn?’ He just disappeared off the map and I had no clue about his story about having cancer.
“I went into the school, I believe it was last year and he didn’t have a scholarship opportunity, and we’re close with (St. John’s coach) Larry (McDaniel) obviously over there at St. John’s, and I didn’t forget what he looked like when he was a freshman. And we asked him to walk on with the intent of giving him a scholarship.
“That scholarship came open early, and he deserved it. It was nice to finally see us catch a slant and advance it. We haven’t done that in two years here. And, I mean, believe it or not that’s a positive. We have not caught a slant and advanced a slant here in two years.
“He looked very similar to a young Jamal Johnson, you know, he looked like he belonged, and he’ll only get better with time. He’s got to get stronger, he needs to gain some more knowledge, but his best football is down the road for him for sure.”