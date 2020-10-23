PERRYSBURG — A member of the Deal family is once again in the headlines for their incredible golf achievements. This time, the honoree is Sydney Deal, a Perrysburg High School freshman.
Deal will play in the girls’ Division 1 2020 Golf State Tournament in Columbus on Friday and Saturday. She was medalist at the Division I district final on Oct. 13 at Stone Ridge Golf Club with an even par 72.
“I was just really excited. I didn’t expect to go to state. I was definitely excited for it. I was really nervous going into districts, but it was awesome,” Deal said.
Deal won the district by three strokes, ahead of Napoleon’s Riley Kleck and Lexington’s Amanda Ruminski, who won in a playoff.
Perrysburg as a team finished seventh of 10 teams in the district.
Deal is doing everything she can to prepare for the competition on the Ohio State University Gray Course, but much like the district, isn’t setting high expectations.
“I’m just trying to practice all that I can and looking forward to it. Hopefully I play well,” Deal said.
The state bid is another accomplishment in a terrific season for the freshman. Deal also garnered player of the year honors and first team all-Northern Lakes League status as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a perfect 10-0 regular season record.
Deal is not the only high-achieving golfer in her family. Her brother Mason is a junior at Perrysburg who is also an outstanding golfer. He shot a record 63 at the Toledo Junior Golf Association’s Glass City Open in June.
“Anybody could have a great day, and you could also have an off day, so we didn’t know what was going to happen. We’re really happy that she made it and she’s really happy, too,” Mason said.
That joy is also felt by mom Jodi.
“We were so excited. It’s been such a great freshman year for her. She’s just playing with no fear. It’s like she doesn’t know any better. She gets nervous because she doesn’t quite feel the pressure because there isn’t pressure on her, because she’s so young,” Jodi Deal said.
She said that Sydney has been watching the Perrysburg teams play at the state level in recent years, making her ready for state.
“She’s nervous but really excited,” Jodi Deal said. “She knows what that looks like, to be down there and the excitement that comes with being a state qualifier, so she’s more excited than anything.”
Sydney Deal is grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m just going to try and play my best. I don’t really expect anything big. I know the course over there is pretty tough. I’m just excited to play.”