After struggling to end the season with wins, Bowling Green State University got a huge 2-1 victory over Bemidji State in the first round of the CCHA playoff on Friday.
The Falcons had a chance to host the best of three series at home. However, they lost their last four games to end the season as the sixth seed.
BGSU started Friday’s against the third seed with a first-period goal by freshman Ryan O’Hara.
Bemidji State would respond with a goal. Senior Owen Sillinger scored later in the first period to tie it up.
It took until the third period for the Falcons to score the game-winning goal.
Freshman Brayden Krieger scored his first collegiate goal to give BGSU the game one victory.
It was a clean game in Bemidji. Each team only had one penalty and both teams did not score on their lone power play.
Freshman goaltender Christian Stoever had 26 saves while facing 27 shots.
The Beavers did outshoot the Falcons. Bemidji had 27 shots while BGSU had 25.
It was be a record-setting game for senior Sam Craggs. This game gave Craggs the program record for games played, with 179 games played during his BGSU career.
Both teams will play again Saturday for game two of the best-of-three series. A win by BGSU will have them advancing to the Mason Cup semifinals. A win by Bemidji State will force a game three.
The game in Bemidji will start at 7:07 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 88.1 WBGU.