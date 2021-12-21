BLOOMDALE — When Elmwood senior wing Brooklyn Thrash left the game with 5:58 remaining due to leg cramps, it was up to the remaining Royals to make a stand.
Thrash left immediately after scoring in the paint, giving the Royals a 55-49 lead. In a pivotal Northern Buckeye Conference matchup Tuesday, the Royals held on to defeat Lake, 68-57.
“When your best player goes down, I just knew someone has to step up,” Elmwood junior wing Cara Frank said.
“I was determined coming into this game. We had to do what we had to do to win. When she was down, I said, ‘It’s my turn. I had to step up. I had to do the things that she would do,’” Frank continued.
The 5-8 Frank scored a game-high 21 points, including 7-of-8 from the free throw line, plus she had a team high 14 rebounds.
“She played a heck of a game. She’s really coming on,” Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said.
“Last year, she played really well for us, but now in a game like tonight, she stepped up. Her leadership stepped up and I’m so proud of her.”
As a result, there are no unbeaten teams remaining in the NBC. Elmwood improves to 9-1 overall and 6-1, Lake falls to 7-2 and 5-1, and Eastwood is 5-2 and 4-1.
Missing most of the fourth quarter, Thrash still finished with 20 points, six assists and four steals.
The biggest issue facing the Royals the entire game was dealing with Lake’s hectic full court man-to-man pressure. The Flyers rotated 10 players trying to wear down the Royals.
“That’s the style that we adopted this year with the players that we have, the ability to rotate in and out,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said.
“I think our execution defensively down the stretch in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter wasn’t necessarily where it needs to be.
“You have to credit Elmwood, too. They took advantage of that, too. I think we were a little slow on some rotations,” Nowak continued.
As a result, Elmwood committed 29 turnovers, but still shot 49 percent (21-of-43) from the field, made 3 of 12 three-point shots and was 17-for-27 from the free throw line.
Frank and 6-0 junior post Anna Barber said it was all about trying to keep some kind of sanity while the Flyers relentlessly pursued on defense.
The game got so physical, that multiple players fouled out and Elmwood senior wing Jordyn Babcock also left the game injured late in the fourth quarter.
“You just have to keep your mind, stay focused and not let it stress you out,” Frank said. “They are going to pressure you, so you have to take care of the ball and handle it.”
Barber added, “As a post, I’m always fighting for my life down there, but I had to get through this game like everyone else and not let my nerves get to me. I had to be there for my team when we had two people out.”
For Elmwood’s defense, Reynolds said it was about stopping Lake’s transition game.
“You know, we had to match their intensity, because that is what they do,” Reynolds said. “They run a lot of kids at you. But our kids are very resilient. They are tough.
“We just had to make sure we got back (on defense). They got very few fast break points on us, and that was the thing that kills most teams.”
The other thing was stopping Lake from hitting the three-ball.
Lake senior Kelsie Gladieux was the Flyers’ high scorer with 11 points, including three treys, and senior Brigid Enright scored 10.
However, the Flyers’ leading scorer, senior Delani Robinson, was held to six points and no treys, and sophomore Taryn DeWese had nine points with one trey.
“I thought we took Robinson out of the game, and we didn’t want her, and we didn’t want DeWese going off on us, and we left it up to their other shooters,” Reynolds said.
“But, hey, that’s what they do — they shoot the three-pointer. If I can take out their top scorers, we took away 16 points out of their lineup and that is huge.”
In addition, Elmwood freshman wing Aubrey Johnson stepped up and scored 14, including two treys, Barber scored seven points, junior guard Anna Meyer scored four and senior guard Brandi Beckford added two points.
“We were not able to finish offensively or rebound the ball defensively, and all those things that we were not able to do down the stretch in the second half Elmwood took advantage of,” Nowak said.
“I think as much as we can say we may have beat ourselves, I think Elmwood definitely deserved to win this game. They definitely earned it.”
For Lake, senior Ava Ayers scored nine points, junior Elise Staczek scored eight, sophomore Sydney Stanley had three points and sophomore Vayda Delventhal added one point.