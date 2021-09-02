HOLLAND — Perrysburg junior forward Adelle Francis scored a hat trick in propelling the Yellow Jackets to a 4-0 victory at Springfield during both team’s Northern Lakes League opener.
Francis has now scored eight of Perrysburg’s 11 goals this season, and don’t try to scout her too closely because you will never know where she will be playing.
“Adelle has a tremendous knack for scoring goals and she has great speed. We move her around and she is never going to be in the same position,” Perrysburg coach Jorge Diaz said.
“She’ll play a ‘mid’ (midfielder) sometimes but is mostly an outside forward, and then we move her to the middle to see if they follow her or just to see what kind of tendencies the other team has.”
Francis’ first goal came seven minutes and eight seconds after the opening kickoff when she one-timed a header off a corner kick from junior forward Caroline Thomas, who assisted Francis on two goals.
“It was just a great ball by Caroline Thomas, and I happened to be there with my ‘helmet,’ and it went into the back of the goal,” Francis said.
It took Francis another minute and 28 seconds to get her second goal, and it was a lead pass from Thomas that helped her get it done.
“That was also Caroline Thomas — she is a new player on varsity this year and a great player,” Francis said.
“She just flicked it over and I ran over on the back post, and it worked out. She’s a great help to the team — really good with assists and stuff.”
On Francis’ third goal, it was all her. Francis had a steal from 40 yards out, beat her defender and sent the ball to the right of Springfield junior goalkeeper Veronica Florek with 20:47 remaining in the game.
Once Francis beat her defender, she was one-on-one with Florek, and Francis won that battle in almost “penalty shot” fashion. That gave the Yellow Jackets a 4-0 lead.
“I got the ball and I had space, so I was like, ‘I have space and I’m just going to take it, do a move around and play the back post,’” Francis said.
Francis also had an assist on Perrysburg’s third goal, sending a pass left to junior forward Maci Maxwell, who drilled a 30-yard angled shot into the upper right corner of the net with 27:36 remaining in the half.
Despite Francis’ heroics, the Yellow Jackets’ win took some time to develop.
Perrysburg outshot Springfield 7-1 in the first half, including one by Francis that struck the crossbar, but after intermission the Yellow Jackets controlled midfield and the Blue Devils never got a shot on goal.
Perrysburg outshot the Devils 11-0 in the second half, but Florek was up to the task making several saves with outstretched arms and junior defender Paige Koback had two non-goalie saves.
Diaz said it took Francis’ goals to get the Perrysburg midfielders to settle in and take control.
“We just told them to relax. We were anxious about getting a score right away and they kind of bypassed some of the easy plays. We finally relaxed after Adelle scored her first goal and kind of got into a good rhythm,” Diaz said.
“We were moving the ball around, we got to play every single player that we have on our varsity, and that gave us a little bit of flexibility. We told them if we score a third goal right away, the same thing — everybody will get a chance to play.”
Flores had 14 saves and Perrysburg senior keeper Ashley Wood had one as the Yellow Jackets got their first shutout.
It was also the Yellow Jackets first win of the season after suffering a 4-3 loss to Rocky River Magnificat and tying Notre Dame Academy 4-4 — anyone will tell you that is some hefty non-league competition.
“Everybody has the opportunity to play whatever schedule they want, and we like to play tough competitors. If we have a good run in the tournament, we might play Magnificat again, so you never know,” Diaz said.
Springfield suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 2-1-1, but coach Steve Mortemore acknowledged the Yellow Jackets are going to be one of the teams to beat in the NLL.
“Perrysburg is a very good team. I thought in the first half we competed a little bit better than in the second half,” Mortemore said.
“The second half Perrysburg found their legs and they just took it to us. They are a very good team and I expect them to do well in the NLL.”
Diaz says that is the plan — trying to conquer a conference that will likely feature some ranked teams when the first state coaches’ poll comes out.
“We’re 1-0 in the NLL and our goal is to win the NLL,” Diaz said. “We have a tremendous task ahead of us.
“We play Northview (Sept. 8 at Steinecker Stadium) next week and then Anthony Wayne (Sept. 15 in Whitehouse), so we have to be ready for both of them over the next two weeks.”