CLEVELAND – Bowling Green women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has been named MAC Coach of the Year for 2020-21, and Lexi Fleming was voted the MAC Freshman of the Year.
Additionally, Fleming was named to the All-Mid American Conference Second Team, while junior Katie Hempfling earned All-MAC Third-Team accolades.
Fleming and Nyla Hampton each were chosen to the MAC All-Freshman Team, and Hampton was named to the MAC All-Defensive Team as well.
Fralick becomes the fifth Falcon head coach to earn the conference’s Coach-of-the-Year award, and the first since 2013-14. BGSU coaches have earned the award a total of 11 times.
The Falcons captured the MAC regular-season title and will play Wednesday in Cleveland in the MAC Tournament. The Falcons, the number-one seed for the league tourney, will meet eighth-seeded Eastern Michigan in quarterfinal-round action. Tipoff is at 11 a.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Fleming is the sixth Falcon in program history, and the first since Lauren Prochaska in 2007-08, to be named the league’s freshman of the year. BGSU’s previous award winners include Jackie Motycka, Lori Albers, Sara Puthoff, Ali Mann and Prochaska.
Fleming’s All-MAC Second-Team honor marks the first time the Falcons have had a player named to the second team or higher since Jillian Halfhill and Alexis Rogers each earned all-league first-team accolades in 2013-14.
The MAC All-Defensive Team has only existed since 2015-16, but Hampton is the Falcons’ first-ever honoree.
The 2020-21 season marks the first time in program history that two players have been named to the MAC’s All-Freshman Team, which has been in existence since 1986-87.
Fralick, in her third year at the helm of the Falcons, has engineered one of the top turnarounds in the nation. BGSU, picked to finish 11th in the 12-team MAC this season, won the league regular-season title and more than quadrupled the conference win total from a year ago. The Falcons finished the regular season with a 14-4 mark in the MAC, after going 3-15 in the league last season.
Overall, BGSU has won eight more games – while having played eight fewer games – than a year ago. The Falcons enter the MAC Tournament with an overall record of 18-5, after finishing 10-21 last season.
Fralick and her staff have guided this turnaround with a relatively youthful squad that includes three freshmen and a sophomore among the starting five. Fleming, one of those freshman, is averaging a team-leading 16.9 points per game through the first 23 games of her Falcon career. The Cincinnati native (Mercy McAuley High School) leads all MAC freshmen in that category, and in fact paces MAC freshmen in no fewer than 16 statistical categories. She ranks among the top-10 frosh in the entire nation in 12 of those categories.
In addition to scoring, Fleming paces the team in both steals (2.6 per game) and 3-point field goals made (50), and she is fourth on the Falcons in assists (2.6 per game). She has scored in double digits in 21 of BG’s 23 games, and has surpassed the 20-point mark eight times.
Hampton, a native of Huber Heights (Wayne High School), missed the first five games of the season due to injury, but has played in each of the last 18 contests. She came off the bench for her first two collegiate contests, scoring 11 points in each, before moving into the starting lineup, where she has remained for the last 16 games. Hampton has 8.8 points per game to rank fourth on the Falcons, and she is second on the team in both assists (3.0 apg) and steals (2.6 spg).
Despite missing those five games, Hampton is ranked nationally among freshmen in total steals as well as steals per game. She has been an integral part of a BGSU defense that has recorded 10.65 steals per game – more than double the average of last year’s team – this season to date.
Hempfling, a native of Ottawa (Ottawa-Glandorf High School), has 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this year, ranking second on the team in both categories. She has hit double digits in scoring in 12 of the last 15 games, including a stellar 20-point outing vs. Buffalo on Saturday. Hempfling has 37 3-pointers this year, good for third on the club, and she also is third in assists (2.7 apg).
Hempfling, a junior, recently moved into sole possession of ninth place on the BGSU career assists list. She now has 336 assists in 84 career contests. Earlier this season, Hempfling surpassed the 500-rebound mark, and she now has a total of 592 boards. She is one of just two players in school history with 500 rebounds and 300 assists in her career.