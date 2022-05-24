Bowling Green State University women’s basketball coach Robyn Fralick has announced the addition of Jasmine Fearne. Fearne will be eligible to play in the 2022-23 academic year.
“We are so excited to add Jasmine to our program,” Fralick said. “She is a very skilled, versatile player who will bring great length at the perimeter position. She has grown up in a gym and has a great feel for the game. We are thrilled to have her join our huddle.”
Fearne, who lives in Harrisburg, North Carolina, earned four letters at Hickory Ridge High School, where she helped the Ragin’ Bulls to a 19-9 record this past season. Fearne averaged 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in her senior season.
A 5-11 guard, Fearne helped the team to a conference title in 2019-20, when she averaged 12 points and four boards per contest.
Originally from Australia, she was selected to the U16 North Queensland team as a 14-year-old, and helped that team to a third-place finish at the 2017 national tournament. Fearne also played juniors for the Cairns Dolphins in Cairns, Australia.
Fearne was born in Cairns, and has lived in North Carolina for the past four years. She is the daughter of Aaron and Amy Fearne, and both of her parents played collegiate basketball at Mayville State University in Mayville, North Dakota. Her father is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Charlotte and also is the head coach of New Zealand’s U19 National Team. Her brother, Tyler, is on the men’s basketball team at Charlotte.
Fearne plans to major in psychology at BGSU.
The 2021-22 Falcons won 17 games and advanced to national postseason play for the second-straight season. BGSU went 17-16 overall and 10-10 in Mid-American Conference play, and the Falcons were selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Invitational. BG went 2-1 in that tourney, finishing the ‘21-22 campaign with a victory.