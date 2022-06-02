Elmwood’s four straight track qualifiers have one goal — they want to win a state championship.
One has already done that — senior Jaydon Jenkins in seated events.
Jenkins’ rise to the top at the state track meet began his freshman year. He won the 400-meter dash state title in 1:00.17 and the 800 in 2:05.1.
Jenkins was second in the 100 (17.86) behind then-Anthony Wayne sophomore Aiden Green (17.69) and seventh in the shot put (16 feet, 6½ inches).
After no 2020 state track meet because of the global pandemic, in 2021, his junior year, he won the 400 (58.31) and 800 (2:03.4) again.
Jenkins was third in the 100 (18.19) behind Green (18.08) and Carrollton senior Jacob Baker (18.08) and second in the shot put (19-3½) behind Baker (19-4¼).
This year, Jenkins is back in all four events.
“Jaydon is a great kid,” Elmwood coach Allison Arnold said. “He is always looking for ways to make himself better and his teammates better by pushing them in practice.
“Jaydon has a chance to bring home four state champion titles this year,” Arnold added.
At the Lexington Division II regional, Elmwood junior Jackson Childress finished fourth in the discus with a toss of 147-3.
Childress trailed Sandusky Perkins senior Daniel Zirkel (152-2), Vermilion junior Hayden Valenti (152-1) and Kenton junior Parker Rarey (149-5).
“Jackson has been throwing great all season. He won many dual and tri-meets, invitationals and he also won both shot and discus at our league meet,” Arnold said. “Jackson’s form is picture perfect, with this in mind he is due for a huge PR at the state meet.”
Sophomore Micah Oliver earned an at-large state qualifier in the high jump as he jumped 6 feet, 3 inches last Saturday, earning himself a fifth-place regional finish.
“Our region was stacked with jumpers even with his fifth-place finish. He is sitting ninth overall and has big goals of breaking the school record and reaching the podium,” Arnold said.
“This is Micah’s first year running track, I have seen tremendous results from him. Specifically in high jump.
“Micah is a very coachable kid which makes teaching him the correct form and techniques needed for high jump a breeze.”
In the D-III regional meet at Port Clinton, Elmwood junior Anna Barber finished second in the discus with a toss of 123-7, trailing only Margaretta junior Jennifer Patrick (125-9).
“She is throwing her best right now which is the perfect time as she is heading into the state meet,” Arnold said.
“Anna has been working countless hours year-round to make it to the state meet this year as she came up short last year.
“Over the past year Anna has gotten stronger and increased her competitive edge which has really helped her. She has worked hard this year to hopefully earn herself a spot on the podium on Friday afternoon.”