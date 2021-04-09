In a vote by the principals of the Northern Lakes League schools, there will be four new schools in the league beginning in the 2023-2024 season.
The four schools are Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross and Toledo Whitmer.
“We look forward to hearing back from these schools in the coming days to formally accept this invitation. We anticipate that these new members will join our league beginning with the 2023–2024 season,” said Richard Browne, the NLL commissioner.
“A few months ago, we discussed our vision to expand the NLL based upon the disparity in the student enrollments of our current member schools. While today’s decision is to invite four teams, our league is committed to exploring additional expansion in the future to provide a more equitable competitive balance based on student enrollments,” Browne added.
Maumee has decided to leave the NLL, but the other current schools — Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Napoleon, Sylvania Northview, Sylvania Southview and Springfield will remain, making the NLL an 11-team league.