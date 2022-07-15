Four Bowling Green State University football players have been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list.
Safety Jordan Anderson, defensive lineman Karl Brooks, cornerback Davon Ferguson and tight end Christian Sims were named to the list by the East-West Shrine as the senior all-star game identifies eligible players for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2023 NFL Draft Class.
The list was put together by the East-West Shrine Bowl by scouting players from all four levels of football and speaking with NFL and college personnel to put together the list of 1,000 players.
Anderson (Detroit) is coming off an All-MAC season in 2021 when he was one of three FBS players in the nation to record 3+ INTs, 2+ fumble recoveries and 5+ PBUs, joining Penn State’s Ji’ayir Brown and East Carolina’s Ja’Quan McMillian.
Brooks (Lansing, Michigan) was a third-team All-MAC defensive lineman in 2021 when he finished the regular season No. 5 in the MAC with 7.5 sacks.
Ferguson (Baltimore) returns after missing the final four games of the season with an injury. When he went down with injury, he was the only player in the nation with 60+ tackles (68), 2.0+ sacks (2) and 4+ passes defended (4). He was No. 1 in the MAC and No. 14 in the nation with 5.6 solo tackles per game.
Sims (Norcross, Georgia) was a first-team All-MAC honoree in 2021 when he league the league’s tight ends with 41 receptions and 418 receiving yards.