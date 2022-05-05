During a 19-5 Northern Lakes League lacrosse loss to Anthony Wayne at Bobcat Stadium Wednesday, Bowling Green 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior attack Evan Brandt only scored one goal with one assist.
That does not mean a lot because AW is a formidable team that improved to 10-3-1 on the season while BG falls to 5-12.
Brandt has scored 71 goals this season with 16 assists, including a new state record 14 goals in leading the Bobcats to a 22-5 rout over Findlay on March 22.
Brandt had eclipsed the 13 goals scored by Grady Holmes for Oxford Talawanda against Taylor almost one year earlier, on Mar. 23, 2021.
The state record for goals in a season is 94 by Dylan Crouch of Trenton Edgewood in 2017, but Brandt would likely need an extensive tournament run to get a chance to break that this season.
“Evan, for sure, is the leader of this team. We get a lot of energy from him,” said BG coach Devin Radcliff, who shares head coaching duties with Connor Rogowski, who was not present Wednesday.
“Obviously, he’s an offensive machine with I don’t know how many goals — 70 or something crazy like that,” Radcliff said.
“More importantly, he definitely leads and tries to take some of these guys under his wing and coach them up on the field.”
Actually, Brandt was not BG’s top scorer Wednesday. Reece Rath, a 6-0, 170 sophomore attack, and Michael Kisor, a 5-10, 210-pound midfielder, scored two goals apiece. Rath now has 23 goals and 15 assists.
Radcliff says not being the team’s top scorer means very little to Brandt.
“You watch Evan play, and you watch his game — as much as he scores, he is also really good about working the ball around the finding the next guy,” Radcliff said.
“Even with the amount of goals he has scored, he has probably distributed at least that many working the ball around and trying to get other guys open,” Radcliff continued.
“He knows he is going to get attention, so he feeds it out and gives other guys shots.”
Brandt scored his only goal Wednesday on the longest successful shot of the game — a 35-footer with 9:15 remaining in the third quarter.
AW already had built a 12-2 lead, so the Generals knew how dangerous Brandt was. Brandt did manage to fire 12 shots.
“It’s just getting someone in his face and making sure he doesn’t touch the ball, which is a big sign of respect for him because he’s a phenomenal player,” AW coach Nick Pietras said.
“It’s just about making sure he doesn’t touch the ball and having someone guard him the entire time.”
Brandt also had the assist on the Bobcats’ first goal. After a steal in BG’s defensive zone, Brandt carried the ball into AW’s zone and then sent a long lead pass to Rath, who scored on a fast break with 7:09 remaining in the first half.
By that time AW had already scored eight unanswered goals, including five first period goals by senior attack Alex Talbert. Pietras was pleased to see his team playing the kind of game he knows they can play.
“We just had to come and play our game, our style of lacrosse. Bowling Green is a great team, they are well-coached, and it is just a matter of coming in and playing the style of lacrosse that we play,” Pietras said.
Talbert, who hardly played the second half, finished with five goals and three assists and senior midfielder Ty Grooms scored three goals to lead AW.
AW senior attack Colin DiMario, senior midfielder Spencer Borowski and freshman midfielder Mason Johnson scored two goals apiece.
Sophomore midfielder Michael Weiss had one goal and one assist, and sophomore attack Alex Dalagiannis, senior attack Collin Neumann and junior midfielder Aiden Smith scored one goal apiece.
In addition, AW sophomore midfielder Nicholas Lee won 21 of 26 draws, helping the Generals maintain possession most of the game.
AW outshot BG 40-25, but that includes a 13-8 advantage for BG in the fourth quarter. Junior Hunter Sockman and sophomore Jeremiah Hudson shared goalkeeper duties for the Bobcats, combining for 12 saves and the rest were misfires.
Perrysburg (9-4-1) has already clinched a share of the NLL title, defeating AW, 5-3, at Steinecker Stadium, which is the Generals’ only league loss. The Yellow Jackets did not lose a league game.
However, their second game at AW last week was suspended at halftime with the score tied at five goals apiece because of an alleged racial slur by an AW player, which remains under investigation.
If that game is not completed and remains a tie or becomes an AW forfeit, Perrysburg will win the outright championship.