The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program and head coach Michael Huger have announced the hiring of Steve Wright as assistant men’s basketball coach.
Wright, a 2006 BGSU graduate and three-year starter at point guard, returns to Bowling Green with strong Ohio ties and a combined 15 years of experience as a professional athlete and basketball coach, according to a release from BGSU.
“Steve has a wide variety of playing, coaching and life experience that will be beneficial in developing our student-athletes on and off the court,” said head coach Michael Huger. “A former Falcon, Steve has strong ties to the state of Ohio and is very passionate about BGSU. His experiences, along with his passion and drive, will be a terrific addition to our program. There’s no doubt our players will continue to thrive with Steve on our staff.”
Wright has extensive coaching experience at nearly all levels of basketball and has served as an assistant coach at the JUCO and NAIA levels. Additionally, Wright has over five years of combined head-coaching experience at the high school and AAU ranks. Most recently, Wright served as video coordinator for head coach Dennis Gates’ staff at Cleveland State during the 2019-20 season.
Prior to his stint at CSU, Wright was the head coach at Princeton High School in Cincinnati from 2017-19. During his time as PHS’s head coach, Wright mentored McDonald’s All-American and current Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley. In 2018, Wright was named the Greater Miami Coach of the Year, while also taking home District 16 Coach of the Year honors.
From 2013-16, Wright spent three seasons as assistant coach at Columbus State Community College. In his final season as a Cougar, Wright helped guide CSCC to a 25-8 record and a trip to the NJCAA Division II Tournament. Furthermore, he served as an assistant coach at the University of the Cumberlands (NAIA Division I) in Williams, Kentucky in 2012-13.
Wright’s coaching career also includes stints on the AAU circuit. He was head coach for 17U King James AAU (Akron, Ohio) from 2014-16, and assistant director/head coach for Under Armour’s C2K AAU 16U (Columbus, Ohio) from 2017-19.
“My family and I are thrilled to come back to Bowling Green State University where it all started for me as a student-athlete almost 20 years ago,” Wright said. “Coach Huger has done an unbelievable job with the program, and I am thankful for the opportunity to join an amazing staff. I look forward to impacting our student-athletes on the court and in the classroom. I can’t wait to get started.”
Wright played for Dan Dakich at Bowling Green from 2003-06. Over his BGSU career, he played in 78 games and made 64 starts. Wright, who led BGSU in assists in 2003-04, averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals as a Falcon. He led the Falcons in steals during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.
The former BGSU point guard completed his final year of eligibility at Northern Kentucky University, where he was an NCAA Division II All-American in 2007. Wright went on to play first-team professional basketball in Germany and Finland from 2007-11.
A Dayton native, Wright attended Colonel White High School. Wright earned his liberal arts degree from BGSU in 2006, and his master’s degree in teaching from the University of the Cumberlands in 2015. Wright is married to his wife, Whitney. The couple has two daughters, Camryn and Jordyn.