Tretter Retires Football

FILE - Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. Former Browns and Packers center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, after eight seasons in the NFL. Tretter, the current president of the NFL Players Association, only missed one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite battling injuries. He said on Twitter that he's decided “to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms.” 

 AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced his retirement Thursday after eight seasons in the NFL.

Tretter, who will continue to serve as president of the NFL Players Association, only missed one game for Cleveland over the past five seasons despite battling injuries. He said on Twitter that he's decided "to stop playing when I wanted to — on my own terms."

