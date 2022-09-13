NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company's list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 5-11, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC, 23.3 million.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company's list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 5-11, their networks and viewerships:
1. NFL Football: Tampa Bay at Dallas, NBC, 23.3 million.
2. NFL Football: Buffalo at L.A. Rams, NBC, 19.94 million.
3. "NFL Pregame" (Sunday), NBC, 17.9 million.
4. "NFL Pregame" (Thursday), NBC, 13.42 million.
5. "Football Night in America" (Sunday, 7:54 p.m.), NBC, 13.27 million.
6. "The OT," Fox, 10.04 million.
7. "NFL Kick-Off Show," NBC, 9.3 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.85 million.
9. "NFL Post-Game," CBS, 7.64 million.
10. "Football Night in America" (Sunday, 7:28-7:53 p.m.), NBC, 7.62 million.
11. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 6.12 million.
12. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 5.7 million.
13. College Football: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN, 4.86 million.
14. College Football: Kentucky vs. Florida, ESPN, 4.33 million.
15. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 4.16 million.
16. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 4.05 million.
17. "Monarch," Fox, 4.03 million.
18. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 3.83 million.
19. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 3.57 million.
20. "FBI," CBS, 3.53 million.