Bowling Green 21 Springfield 14

Otsego 16 Elmwood 12

Perrysburg 28 Napoleon 0

Eastwood 33 Genoa 0

Rossford 42 Fostoria 14

Central Catholic 38 St. John's 0

Arcadia 33 North Baltimore 26

Van Buren 26 Riverdale 0

0
0
0
0
0