Perrysburg 35 BG 0

Anthony Wayne 56 Maumee 0

Eastwood 63 Woodmore 0

Elmwood 77 Fostoria 8

Genoa 14 Rossford 9

Otsego 30 Lake 12

Central Catholic 41 Findlay 6

Southview 18 Springfield 13

