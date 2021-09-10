Perrysburg 35 BG 0
Anthony Wayne 56 Maumee 0
Eastwood 63 Woodmore 0
Elmwood 77 Fostoria 8
Genoa 14 Rossford 9
Otsego 30 Lake 12
Central Catholic 41 Findlay 6
Southview 18 Springfield 13
