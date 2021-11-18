Lake girls basketball coach Joe Nowak enters his seventh season hoping to be on top the Northern Buckeye Conference after a three-year absence.
The Flyers won the NBC title in 2018-19 and were district champs in 2019-20. Last year, Lake finished 12-9.
Nowak has seven letter winners returning.
“With returning as many players as we do this year, and the capabilities of those players along with the players new to the varsity level, one of our strengths will likely be the ability to play 10 to 12 girls on any given night,” Nowak said.
“Our guard play will likely be something we look on to get us going and carry us on some nights, but with the lineups we could potentially play with 10 to 12 girls, there are plenty of opportunities that should lead to scoring balance and the ability to really get after it.”
The Flyers will be led by senior forward Brigid Enright and senior guards Delani Robinson and Ava Ayers.
Robinson was a first team All-NBC and All-District 7 selection last season, Ayers was second team All-NBC and honorable mention District 7, and Enright and returning senior guard Kelsie Gladieux were HM All-NBC.
Nowak said Robinson has “the desire and capability to play at the next level” after she finishes her career at Lake. Enright has committed to play both soccer and basketball at Heidelberg University next year.
Enright averaged 5.8 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals, Robinson averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.2 steals and Ayers put up 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals a year ago.
“Delani Robinson and Ava Ayers are both heading into their third year as varsity players, so we will look to lean on them to carry much of the on-the-ball responsibilities, but we have a slew of other upper and lower classmen that we will look to make contributions,” Nowak said.
“Being our top returning scorers, Delani Robinson and Ava Ayers, should provide a nice scoring foundation, but we will have several players who are more than capable of providing a scoring boost for us, which is a huge plus for us,” Nowak continued.
“Brigid Enright is also coming into her third year as a varsity player, so like Delani and Ava, we will look to her to provide a solid foundation for us. But, like our guards, we have a couple other players who are more than capable of contributing.
Nowak said there are a few different players who will likely be seeing their first season of consistent minutes at the varsity level.
“Taryn DeWese came on strong for us in the second half of the season last year,” he said. “If you pair that with other sophomores Vayda Delventhal and Sydney Stanley and juniors Jessie Materni and Mary Enright we could potentially have a lot of variety in our lineups.
“Even players like Abbie Rymers, who got consistent time in the past, are capable of providing support in a variety of ways for us,” the Lake coach added.