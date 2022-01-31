PEMBERVILLE — There was no need for a shot clock at Eastwood High School Monday night.
The Eastwood and Lake girls basketball teams wasted little time in getting up and down the floor, but it was the Flyers who benefitted, prevailing, 65-52.
The Flyers improve to 13-5 overall and 10-2 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, keeping pace with Elmwood (16-2, 10-2). Eastwood falls to 11-7 and 7-4.
“We had talked just a couple games ago about what we needed to do with just a few league games remaining. Certainly, that night with our Genoa game (52-49 Lake loss last week), we let ourselves get outplayed,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said.
“But then to bounce back — we’ve had two good games where we’ve kind of consistently executed at both ends of the floor and really gotten after teams and played well.
“Obviously, it’s a big win but we’re not settling for this either. We’ve got two more league games to go, and we are going to need both,” Nowak continued.
Lake senior Delani Robinson led all scorers with 24 points, plus she became the fourth Lake player in school history to score her 1,000th career point on a 15-foot jumper late in the first half.
“Robinson, we were trying to take her away,” Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz said.
“We knew in their wins she’s phenomenal, and when they lost teams have taken her away, so that was our goal. Credit to her and she still scored 24, and she sat out a lot of the first half. Good for her.”
Lake senior Brigid Enright had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three steals and senior Ava Ayers had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.
Sophomore guard Amelia Ward led the Eagles with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals, 6-foot-3 senior forward Brenna Moenter had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and sophomore guard Kayla Buehler had 10 points, four rebounds and four steals.
Despite the up-and-down flow, Eastwood’s goal was to slow things down. Robinson’s 1000th point cut an Eastwood lead to four, 23-19, but the Eagles went into the locker room still up 23-21 at halftime.
“Our goal was to slow it down and the first half we did that. I mean it was sloppy, but we had it to 23-21 with us in the lead,” Eastwood coach Nick Schmeltz said.
It all came to a head in the third quarter as Robinson and senior Ava Ayers scored nine points each, taking advantage of 10 Lake steals, including four by Ayers.
“We changed up our defense, got them to think, and the third quarter they exploded for 22 and we had 14 turnovers, so if you are going to turn it over 14 times in a quarter it is going to be tough to overcome that,” Schmeltz said.
Add in the fact that Lake had 28 offensive rebounds, controlling the glass by a 45-40 count, and the Flyers got off an incredible 82 field goal attempts to Eastwood’s 39. Lake made 28 shots (34%) and Eastwood made 15 (38%).
Lake’s philosophy is, send one line in for a few minutes and then the next line — just like in hockey. The Flyers relentlessly applied pressure, forcing 31 turnovers.
“My coach — we have a really interesting philosophy all the time,” Robinson said.“He says, ‘Play as hard as you can for two or three minutes, and you’ll get a break. You have to deserve your break to feel like you were in there and did something with your time on the floor.’”
It meant that Eastwood got 28 free throw opportunities, knocking down 20, but that comes with the territory. Eight different Flyers had two or more steals.
“Honestly, we just focus on ourselves. We knew that if we play our game and keep up the pace at what we usually play, we knew we would be set in this game,” Robinson said. “We just knew that we had to work as a team and just focus more on us than them.”
In the first half, Lake’s defense was not quite so seamless, causing just 10 Eastwood turnovers and creating a lot of havoc with little affect.
“In the first half, I don’t think we did what we wanted to do very well,” Nowak said. “So, we just talked about that at halftime, and it wasn’t a situation where needed to change a whole lot. We just needed to do it better.
“To the girls’ credit, late in the second quarter and into the second half we really got after it. I think we warmed up.
“Having so many girls that we can throw at teams who are all capable of some really good things is absolutely a huge benefit to us and I think that showed tonight. We got up and down the floor, I think we wore them out and I think it showed.”
Schmeltz admitted he did not have the manpower to continue at that pace for 32 minutes.
“We fought like heck. It was just tough. A game like that, we are kind of limited with our bench right now,” Schmeltz said. “We’re playing six to seven girls that we can trust right now and he’s rotating eight, nine, 10 girls.”
For Lake, sophomore Sydney Stanley had six points and four steals and sophomore Taryn DeWese and junior Elise Staczek added two points each. The 6-0 DeWese had seven rebounds.
For the Eagles, senior guard Aubrey Haas had nine points and six rebounds and senior forwards Kaitlyn Luidhardt and Paige Rost scored four points apiece.
Lake and Eastwood were to meet again Thursday on the Flyers’ floor, but both schools are already talking about rescheduling that game because of an impending snowstorm.
Lake ends the regular showdown in an NBC showdown hosting Elmwood on Feb. 10. Eastwood is eliminated from winning a conference championship.
In the Division III district tournament hosted by Anthony Wayne, Eastwood and Lake are on opposite sides of the bracket.
“We just have to get back at it,” Schmeltz said. “We like our tournament draw, and we won’t have to see Lake until the district finals.
“We are going to keep working, keep getting better and control what we can control.”