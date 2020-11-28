The Lake High School girls’ basketball team is in the rare position of having only one senior on this year’s squad.
That senior, 5’11 forward Hayley St. John, is tasked with leading a varsity program that last year suffered a losing season in the Northern Buckeye Conference (4-10), but finished 14-13 overall. The team’s record was due in part by a spectacular postseason run by the Flyers.
“I’ve been very impressed with our girls’ commitment to improve. You got the attitude that they wanted to improve. They were going to make the most of their time to try and build on our late-season success last year,” head coach Joe Nowak said.
As a nine seed, Lake became the lowest ranked team to appear in a regional tournament match in 2020 after beating four conference opponents (Eastwood, Woodmore, Otsego and Elmwood, respectively) in a row to claim the district title. Now, the Flyers replace four seniors from that team.
Despite the low number of seniors, Lake returns plenty of quality experience. St. John ranked fourth in total points and scoring average in the NBC a year ago. In addition to her 15.6 points per game, St. John also ranked among the best rebounders in the conference. Her average of 7.7 boards per contest ranked 7th best in the league.
“She’s in a unique position,” Nowak said of St. John, who is entering her fourth year at the varsity level.
“She’s always had those older [teammates] who were vocal. In the past, she’s led by example. She’s given tremendous effort. She’s finding herself in a new role where she’s pushed to be more vocal,” he said. “At the same time, we’ve got a solid group of juniors that are right behind her that are not afraid to be vocal. What’s great about that is all the players listen to each other.”
St. John is seeing support from several juniors. Returning is Ava Ayers, who garnered All-NBC honorable mention last season. Also crucial for the Flyers offense is Delani Robinson, whose. 10.6 points per game average ranked among the 10 best in the NBC.
Nowak, who enters his sixth year as head coach of the Lake program, says the expectations of winning a conference title don’t always meet reality.
“We’ve gone from being picked to win the league and not winning it, to being picked lower down and winning it, to being picked to win it again,” Nowak said.
“[The team] understands that it’s not a given thing. We’re still going to work for it.”