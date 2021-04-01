MILLBURY — Lake High School’s Mackenzie Mickens stole the show Wednesday night in an 11-0 shutout win over Sylvania Northview. The junior threw a complete game shutout and also had a 2-for-3 three day from the plate, driving in four RBI’s. The win moves Lake to 2-3 on the season.
After a scoreless first inning from both teams, the Flyers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second as they had five hits in the half, all coming via a single. The backbreaker in the inning came from Mickens.
“In terms of that second inning. She (Mickens) came up with a really big two RBI hit in the bottom of the second inning. It really broke things open for us. Anytime you can help your own cause as a pitcher at the plate,” Lake head coach Dave Rymers said.
The good inning gave Mickens a 4-0 lead heading to the third inning and after another shut down inning from her, the Flyers continued to pile on the scoring. They drove across five runs in the bottom half, three coming off the bat of Taryn DeWese on a home run that made the score 9-0 heading into the fourth.
The Flyers tacked on two more runs in the fourth which gave them the chance to end the game in the fifth inning due to the leading by 10 runs after five innings mercy rule.
Coming off a low-scoring 2-1 loss to Clay on Tuesday, Rymers liked the approach of his hitters better in the game against Northview.
“The big difference from yesterday to today is some of the hard hit ball that we had today found the outfield. Clyde did a really good job of fielding the balls that were hit to them,” Rymers said. “Putting up those four runs in the second kind of relaxed everybody.”
Mickens encountered some struggles in the inning, walking the first batter and then giving up a single to the next. But an infield fly, fielder’s choice and ground out put the game away for the Flyers as they walked away with their second win of the season.
Mickens, who has pitched in every single inning this season, has seen vast improvement in five games. In their opening two games of the season, she gave up 25 total runs over a double header with Gibsonburg. In the three games that followed, she has not given up an earned run and has two shut outs to her name.
“Gibsonburg is an incredible team this year and they’ve got another team that hits one through nine,” Rymers said. “She’s gotten back to command, hitting spots and in all honestly the wind at Lake has helped. Everything has been been blowing in, we’ve been able to keep the ball down and our defense has been pretty good the last three games.”
Leading the way on offense alongside Mickens for the Flyers was DeWese who went 2-for-3 and drove in four runs as well. The Flyers had three others get multi-hit games too, as Natalie Patrick and Abbie Rymers each went 3-for-4 while Chelsea Wood and Mickens each went 2-for-3.
Next up for the Flyers is their first league game. They’ll take on Rossford on the road Monday.