TONTOGANY - Lake baseball totaled seven hits and five runs off Otsego ace Joseph Dzierwa as the Flyers cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Knights on the road Friday evening.
Lake moves to 8-2, 2-0 NBC with the win. Otsego falls to 5-6, 1-1 NBC with the loss.
“We had some tough at-bats early on. But we got deep in the pitch count and that’s why they had to take him (Dzierwa) out after five and they did the same thing to us. Just two good teams competing and that makes for good baseball,” Lake head coach Greg Wilker said after the game.
The Flyers were the first ones on the scoreboard, as starting pitcher Jaxon Delventhal drove in Tyler Saffran and Richie Hayward for a two-RBI single to give Lake a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
In the bottom, Delventhal put the first two Otsego hitters down via strikeout. But a two-out single by Noah Dzierwa and a rope down the line by Connor Smith resulting in an RBI triple, got the Knights one back as they trailed 2-1 headed to the top of the fourth inning.
The Knights threatened again in the bottom of the fourth inning, getting runners on second and third. But two strikeouts by Delventhal held the Knights to nothing in the inning.
In the top of the fifth inning, Cam Hoffman doubled off the wall driving in Saffran, who doubled to lead off the inning. Then Toran Schroyer singled, brining in two runs and opening up a 5-1 Lake lead in the fifth inning.
The ability to convert with runners in scoring position is what decided this game.
“I think the difference today was they got some key timely hits, clutch hitting and we didn’t. As far as what you take away from this, I thought our guys battled well. We stayed in it, we didn’t get down on ourselves and let them start to run away with it,” Otsego head coach Chase Welker said.
The Knights threatened to get some runs back again in the bottom of the sixth, but again stranded two runners after Conner Moore replaced Delventhal and struck out the first two hitters he saw.
Delventhal was good on the mound for five innings, hitting his fastball early in the count and getting ahead of the Otsego hitters. He went 5.1 innings giving up just one earned run on six hits. Moore, his replacement, went 1.2 innings, giving up no hits and no runs while striking out three.
“He (Delventhal) had really good control and he did a nice job of spotting the fastball and mixing in the curveball to keep them off balance. Conner Moore did a nice job of coming in in relief and closing the door for us,” Wilker said.
Joseph Dzierwa went five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking four. His brother Noah went two innings, giving up nothing on one hit.
“I think they (Lake) had a good approach; they were trying to get on his fastball early in the count … clearly that was their approach coming in. They stuck to their game plan and they executed,” Welker said.
At the plate Saffran had a three-hit day for the Flyers, coming across the plate twice. Delventhal and Schroyer each had 2 RBIs. Conner Smith led the Knights, going 2-for-3 and driving in a run.
Both teams are back in action again on Monday as the Flyers take on Woodmore at home and Otsego gets Eastwood at home. Lake’s first pitch is set for 4:45 p.m. EST. Otsego’s first pitch is set for 5 p.m. EST.