MILLBURY — Lake clinched at least a share of the Northern Buckeye Conference title by defeating Elmwood, 68-58, Thursday. The Flyers finish the regular season 14-6 and 11-3 in the NBC.
“It feels so good. It’s been our dream,” Lake senior Delani Robinson said. “Our group of seniors has been playing seven years together and it’s always been our dream.”
Robinson scored a team-high 22 points and had three steals as the Flyers won a game of attrition.
“The first time we played back in December, I thought we wore them out, too. We just couldn’t capitalize and make plays down the stretch,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said.
In December, Elmwood defeated the Flyers, 68-57. In the rematch Thursday, the Royals led 26-12 one minute into the second quarter.
Elmwood senior Brooklyn Thrash had scored 24 of her game-high 34 points by halftime, but the Royals’ lead shrunk to four, 36-32, at intermission.
In the second half, the Flyers had no intention of letting up on their furious pace, taking advantage of their ability to go 10 deep by rotating players into the game every two to three minutes.
“I think we went into the locker room, and we knew what we really needed to do, and that was to keep up the pace because we knew at the end of the day we could run the floor for the whole 32 minutes,” Robinson said.
The Royals still led 51-49 entering the fourth quarter.
In the fourth stanza, the Flyers held the Royals to one field goal, outscoring them 19-7 over the final eight minutes.
“We finally got it to go through the basket in the second half,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said. “We’ve been in a little bit of a slump, but it was good effort by our girls.”
Lake’s full court pressure defense and up-and-down tempo has been wearing out teams all season.
As a result, the game saw 60 turnovers, including 33 by Elmwood, and 20 were off steals by the Flyers’ defense. Lake had just one turnover in the fourth quarter.
“To the girls’ credit out here, they did a great job down the stretch, capitalizing on that,” Nowak said. “I thought this time we had worn them down pretty good, and down the stretch it showed. They missed some shots in the third and fourth quarter that they made in the first half.”
Elmwood coach Doug Reynolds said, “The biggest thing down the stretch is, we let them hit some shots, but then I think we did tire, and we didn’t break the press, and we missed numerous shots close, and we weren’t strong enough with the basketball.
“We let them grab it, and if we could have gotten it out it might have been different, but that is what their defense does.”
In the second half, Robinson took advantage of the Royals’ inability to keep pace.
Reynolds believed his defense did its role on Robinson in the first half but the Royals could not keep up with her in the second.
“We tired,” Reynolds said. “We were doing a great job on Robinson the first half. (Sophomore guard) Kate Keiffer did a great job on her, and (freshman wing) Aubrey Johnson started on her, and did a really good job.”
At halftime, Robinson had scored just five points, but she scored 17 in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter.
“My team was setting screens. I was going in for the rebounds more. I didn’t shut down as much,” Robinson said.
Robinson had four three-point goals in the fourth quarter, and she said her confidence began building.
“My confidence definitely got up and I was to the point where I was like, ‘Just keep putting it up and shoot it,’” Robinson said.
The Royals held Robinson to six points in the teams’ first meeting, including no treys, and Robinson never forgot about that game.
“That is something, too, that I think coach Reynolds at Elmwood is notorious for. He’ll find what he thinks is your strongest point and try to take away as much of it as he can,” Nowak said.
“I think they did the first half pretty well the first time we played, and they did early on in this game, too,” Nowak continued.
“I think the first time we played Elmwood, I think it affected Delani pretty harshly, but to her credit I think she handled it much, much better today.
“I think she was focused more on her effort and her defensive standpoint in the game, and then the rest just fell in place for her.”
The Flyers were 25-for-66 (38%) from the field, but a dismal 10-for30 (33%) from the free throw line.
For Lake, senior Ava Ayers had 17 points, 12 rebounds and two steals and junior Elise Staczek had 10 points and four steals.
Sophomore Taryn DeWese had five points and four steals, senior Kelsie Gladieux had four points, seven rebounds and four steals and sophomore Vayda Delventhal scored four points for the Flyers.
Senior Brigid Enright had three points and four steals and sophomore Sydney Stanley added three points for Lake.
Elmwood was 22-for-57 (39%) from the field but failed to make a three-point shot in 10 attempts. The Royals were 14-for-20 from the line and outrebounded Lake, 48-42.
Besides being the game’s high scorer, Thrash had 18 rebounds and four steals and junior wing Cara Frank had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Elmwood junior post Anna Barber had seven points and four steals, Johnson scored two points, Keiffer added one point, and junior guard Anna Meyer had three assists.
Elmwood (17-3, 10-3) can still earn a share of the NBC title by defeating Genoa (11-10, 5-8) Saturday in their final regular season game.
Reynolds says it can be his team’s redemption.
“They wanted this game. They were do or die. They beat us,” Reynolds said. “We’ve got to come out Saturday and do the same as what they did. It was a great game.
“Brooklyn played great. Cara Frank played great. It’s just one of those things, and somebody is going to win. They have a bunch of seniors. Hey, it’s been a battle all year with them and us.”