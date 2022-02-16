SYLVANIA — Lake seniors Ava Ayers and Delani Robinson scored 14 points apiece and classmate Kelsie Gladieux added 13 as the Flyers romped, 64-23, over Swanton in their Division III tournament opener Wednesday at Southview.
Lake (15-6), the district’s No. 3 seed, advances to take on No. 6 seed Archbold (14-8) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Southview for the right to advance to the district tournament at Anthony Wayne next week. Swanton bows out at 7-13.
Despite the 41-point margin of victory, even Ayers will tell you that her team started the game a little shaky.
“We definitely were not under control at the beginning. We were dealing with a little bit of nerves, I think, but then we gradually got into our groove and started hitting shots,” Ayers said.
“We really forced a lot of turnovers on defense, which was good, but then we were also turning the ball over a lot at first. We tried to get that under control and get the defense running and got our open shots.”
In a first quarter that saw both teams combine for 20 turnovers, including 12 by Swanton, only three field goals were made with the Flyers leading 4-3 heading into the second stanza.
“I don’t think early in the game we were really executing what we wanted to do,” Lake coach Joe Nowak said. “I felt defensively we were getting after it, but we missed rotations and we were trying to get back the other way.
“I don’t necessarily feel we were running the floor as hard as we could. We really tried to push the tempo like we typically do,” Nowak continued.
He credited the slow start to getting back to business six days after clinching a Northern Buckeye Conference co-title.
“Coming into this game after such an emotional game last week (68-58 win over co-champs Elmwood Thursday), we worried about what I’ve always referred to as an ‘emotional hangover,’” Nowak said.
“It was such a big day and then you go six days without playing and try to build up to this. But I was happy with how the girls responded after halftime,” he said. “They even had a little spurt there in the second quarter, but they came out strong in the third quarter and to really advance the lead in the second half, you have to credit the girls.”
By halftime, the Flyers were up 20-11, and they outscored the Bulldogs 44-12 in the second half.
Lake’s defense forced 41 Swanton turnovers with Ayers getting eight steals, Gladieux and senior Brigid Enright recording four apiece and Robinson and sophomore Vayda Delventhal getting three apiece.
The Flyers shot 38% (25-for-65) from the floor, made 11 triples, connected on three of six free throws, and had 20 turnovers of their own. They outrebounded the Bulldogs 42-40.
It was the smallest player on the floor, Lake 5-foot-5 sophomore Sydney Stanley leading her team off the glass with seven caroms. Avers had five rebounds and Robinson four.
Brigid Enright, senior Abbie Rymers and junior Elise Staczek scored four apiece. Stanley, junior Jessie Materni and sophomore Taryn DeWese scored three apiece and Mary Enright added two points.
The Bulldogs were 10-for-45 (22%) from the field and made two of 10 free throws.
Senior Emma Sullivan led Swanton with six points, five rebounds and two steals and sophomore Emma Crow had four points and five rebounds.
Junior Katlyn Floyd had three points, nine rebounds and seven steals, junior Alaina Pelland had three points, six rebounds and two steals, and senior Trista Eitniear had three points, six rebounds and three steals.
Senior Jayden Hendricks added two points to round out the Bulldogs’ scoring.