NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A play as unlikely as a blocked extra point with no time remaining made Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' highlight-filled performance stand up — and spared Seminoles coach Mike Norvell from having to endure an ignominious collapse.

Shyheim Brown's deflection of Damian Ramos' kick sent the ball into the crossbar and gave Florida State a 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday night that spoiled Brian Kelly's debut as Tigers coach.

