Bowling Green State University women’s basketball standout Lexi Fleming has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. The list of 15 student-athletes was announced on Wednesday by Her Hoop Stats.
Fleming, a native of Cincinnati, is the lone freshman to make the watch list. She is one of five Mid-American Conference student-athletes chosen to the list, which includes representation from 14 teams and 10 conferences.
Fleming currently leads the Falcons in scoring, with 19.5 points per game, and also has 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 steals per contest. She has started all eight games in her inaugural season as a Falcon, and has scored in double figures in all eight games. Fleming is shooting nearly 50% from the field (53 of 107; .495) and over 40% from three-point range (17 of 42; .405), and she has gotten to the free-throw line 44 times, making 75% of her shots from the stripe.
In the Falcons’ three MAC games to date, Fleming is averaging 22.0 points per game, including a career-high 26 points in the win over Miami (Dec. 22) and 19 more in the Falcons’ 89-55 victory at Ball State Saturday. Fleming is shooting 55.8% from the field and 60% from the arc in conference play.
Fleming and the Falcons are off to a 7-1 start to the season (Wednesday’s game will be on the Sentinel-Tribune website).