Findlay improved to 2-1 with a 49-0 rout over winless Bowling Green at Donnell Stadium Friday.
For BG, Marcus Hammer had 105 yards rushing on 19 carries, Kadin Shank ran for 67 yards on 16 carries, and Nick Powers had 15 yards on three carries.
Hammer’s longest run went for 48 yards, and Shank had one run that covered 20 yards. Shank threw just one pass — a 10-yard completion to Evan Brandt.
BG had seven first downs and ran 43 plays for 213 total yards, averaging five yards per play.
Findlay led just 7-0 after one quarter, but scored three second quarter touchdowns, added two scores in the third and one in the final quarter.