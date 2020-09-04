WHITEHOUSE – After four years of frustration, Perrysburg gutted out a 27-24 victory over Anthony Wayne Friday night.
The Generals had won the last four meetings outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 130-14, including 75-0 in the last two seasons,
This season, Perrysburg put together a 27-3 lead before AW rallied with three touchdowns.
The Generals made one final effort with 1:11 remaining to play, but due to an AW penalty and four incomplete passes, the Yellow Jackets secured the victory.
Sophomore running back Connor Walendzak rushed 27 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Perrysburg.
Senior quarterback Christian Gulgin was 7-of-16 passing for 121 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Yellow Jackets.
Perrysburg 27, Anthony Wayne 24
Perrysburg 0 13 14 0 – 27
Anthony Wayne 3 0 7 14 – 24
AW – Hamid, 21 field goal
P – Walendzak, 2 run (kick failed)
P – Pratt, 11 pass from Gulgin (Hudson kick)
P – Walendzak, 10 run (Hudson kick)
P – Whitten, 2 pass from Gulgin (Hudson kick)
AW – Reninger, 2 run (Hamid kick)
AW – Ray, 18 pass from Pike (Hamid kick)
AW – Reninger, 3 run (Hamid kick)