Isaac Sexton scored on touchdown runs of five yards and one yard to propel visiting Southview to a 28-7 Northern Lakes League victory over Bowling Green.
BG was able to move the ball, garnering 301 yards of total offense and 16 first downs, but unable to put the ball into the end zone on successive possessions.
The Cougars improve to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the NLL, while BG falls to 1-7 and 1-4.
For Southview, Zach Harshman scored on a 2-yard run and Avery Offenburd tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Cam Moran.
Marcus Hammer scored BG’s only TD on an 8-yard run late in the third quarter. He led BG with 147 yards rushing on 25 carries.
For the Bobcats, Ashton Studer ran for 68 yards on 10 carries and Nick Powers carried the ball four times for 17 yards.
Kadin Shank completed 5-of-17 passes for 49 yards, including one to Isaiah Cook for 19 yards, to Hammer for 13 yards, to Evan Brandt for 11 yards and to Studer for six yards and to Powers for no gain.