PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood boys track team came just short, scoring 106 points to finish second in the Larry Kohring Eastwood Relays Friday.
Findlay won the meet with 119 points, Toledo Whitmer (92) was third, followed by Sylvania Southview (77), Liberty-Benton (66), Anthony Wayne (52), Bowling Green (47), Napoleon (39), Sylvania Northview (37), Clay (12), Toledo Rogers (6), Toledo Start (4), Cardinal Stritch (2).
Coach Brian Sabo said his team’s depth, represented by all four classes, was on display.
“Our freshmen are a jolt of energy and talent. They bring more positive energy to an already positive environment,” Sabo said.
“(Senior high jumper) Jacob Meyer and (senior thrower) Emmet Getz were successful as freshmen and decided to come back out this season.
“Gavin DeWese and Justin Greenlese are two other seniors that bring a lot of positive energy giving track a try in their first season.”
Eastwood’s only first place individuals and relay teams were from the field events.
“It is probably the strength of our team,” Sabo said. “We have many returners from last year’s team and some new athletes to help.”
Meyer jumped six feet to win the individual high jump competition, and Eastwood won the three-team relay as he was joined by freshmen Andre Lewis (five feet, six inches) and Dayquan Oliver (5-6).
At a total of 17 feet, Eastwood barely got by a second place Findlay team, but Meyer gave credit to his two freshmen teammates.
“Two freshmen and they are really doing a good job this year,” Meyer said. “They both got over 5-6, and attempted 5-8, so for freshmen that is pretty good.
“They are really buying into the program and doing some awesome things as freshmen,” Meyer said.
Meyer, who has cleared 6-2 this season, was not entirely pleased with his performance, saying it has been “kind of like one day on, off a day, on a day.”
Eastwood also took the discus relay as Getz threw 139-4, Braden Bowdle hit 124-8 and Elden Slack threw 108-4. For Getz and Bowdle, they were personal records.
Getz said circumstances changed from the traditional wind, which usually blows from the west. This time he had a cold wind coming from the east, which may have helped.
“It’s usually one that comes in from the west, and usually blows the disc back, but tonight we had a headwind, and it was more pushing it forward,” Getz said. “Everybody stepped up tonight and threw.”
Eastwood senior Nate Heskett, who will throw at Ohio Northern University, won the individual hammer throw, reaching 122-8 to outdistance second place Whitmer thrower Kevin Hornbeak (109-2).
The hammer throw is not a standard event at most high school meets but can be added. Heskett loved having the opportunity because it is something he may be doing in college.
“I do find it fun. I practiced two times this week to get ready for today and it was a lot of fun both times,” Heskett said.
Heskett says throwing the hammer is a completely different strategy than throwing the discus or shot put.
“One of the things is always let the ball take you instead of you taking the ball. It’s one of the weirdest things about the hammer throw — it is so different than anything else,” Heskett said.