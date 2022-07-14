Bowling Green State University Director of Athletics & Recreation Bob Moosbrugger has announced the hiring of Candace Fenton-Bockbrader as head softball coach.
Fenton-Bockbrader, a BGSU softball alum, assumes the helm of the program after spending the last two seasons as assistant coach with the Falcons. She is the ninth head coach since the program came under athletic department governance.
“This opportunity could not have been possible without the amazing support and love of my husband, family and friends, as well as the players on the team and their families,” said Fenton-Bockbrader. “Their encouragement and wisdom has meant the world to me.”
“We are excited to promote Candace Fenton-Bockbrader to be our next softball head coach,“ said Moosbrugger. “Coach Fenton-Bockbrader was an integral part in our success over the past two seasons. Her recruiting ability, tireless energy and passion for the development of BGSU student-athletes on and off the field made everyone take notice during the search process. We are excited to continue the upward trajectory of this program under Coach Fenton-Bockbrader’s leadership.”
Since returning to the program, Fenton-Bockbrader has helped the Falcons to two of the most successful seasons in the last decade. The Falcons have gone 61-48 overall (.560) and 35-31 (.530) in the MAC in that time.
“It is my honor and privilege to lead the Falcons and to be able to serve BGSU,” said Fenton-Bockbrader. “I would like to start by thanking Bob Moosbrugger, Steve Messenger, President Rodney Rogers, and the BGSU administration and hiring committee for this amazing opportunity!
“This program has been near and dear to my heart ever since I came to BGSU to begin my freshman year, and I look forward to taking this program to new heights. Ay Ziggy Zoomba!”
Fenton-Bockbrader joined the Falcons’ staff after spending three years with Total Sports in Rossford. She performed a myriad of duties with that organization, including serving as Total Softball Director and coaching the Finesse-Fenton Regional Showcase Team. Fenton-Bockbrader worked in all areas of administration, served as tournament director and as a private instructor, and also mentored college-bound student-athletes.
Fenton-Bockbrader spent six years (2011-17) as a high-school special education intervention specialist at Elmwood Local Schools, where she also was assistant athletic director and an assistant softball coach. She also served as a special education intervention specialist at Springfield High School (2007-11), where she was the junior varsity softball head coach and varsity assistant coach.
She earned four letters on the Falcon softball team, and started 24 games at first base in the 2003 season. She was in the lineup for all but four of the first 28 games that spring, before missing the final month of the season due to injury. She hit .232 over those three years and had a .995 fielding percentage in that ‘03 campaign, making just one error in 186 total chances.
A native of Ortonville, Mich., Fenton-Bockbrader was a four-year softball letterwinner at Brandon H.S. She earned all-state honors at catcher as a senior, after garnering honorable mention to the all-state team at first base the previous year. A team captain in her senior year, she earned scholar-athlete awards in all four years and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Fenton-Bockbrader resides in Bowling Green, Ohio, with her husband, Craig Bockbrader; her daughter, Taylor Rothenbuhler (15); her son, Thomas Rothenbuhler (12); and their two dogs, Pippi and Kodi.