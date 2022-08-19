Tractor Pull Feature

Joe Eder from New York will be pulling this year in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

The roar of highly modified tractors will rock Bowling Green once again this weekend.

The National Tractor Pullers Association Championship Pulling season continues with the 55th National Tractor Pulling Championships, to be conducted in five sessions through Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds.

1
0
1
0
0