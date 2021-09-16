Lake golfer Olivia Feather and Otsego golfer Elizabeth Jackson were named Northern Buckeye Conference Co-Players of the Year as the Knights won the league championship at Green Hills Golf Club in Clyde on Monday.
The two golfers scored 232 points each in league shootouts and Jackson averaged 44 strokes per nine holes, Feather averaged 48.9 strokes.
The Knights scored 48 points from shootouts and the final tournament, followed by runner-up Lake (42), Elmwood (33), Eastwood (29), Woodmore (26), Rossford (17) and Genoa (15).
Joining Feather and Jackson on the All-NBC first team are Summer Berry (Otsego); 47.6, Sarah Patrick (Lake);48.7; Macy Perry (Woodmore), 51.9; and Evelyn Hartman (Otsego), 52.3.
Second team selections are Lily Schwalbe (Genoa), 54.7, Sydney Doughten (Rossford), 53.4, Mariah Hahn (Eastwood), 55.6, Evie Hall (Eastwood), 54.5, Jewell Collins (Lake), 53.9, and Maddie Milligan (Elmwood), 56.1.
Honorable mention picks include Sydnie Piper (Elmwood), 55.2; Sophie Repka (Woodmore), 56.2; Libby Welly (Fostoria), 55.6; Shannon Benner (Woodmore), 55.8; Ella Speck (Eastwood), 56.4; and Haley Hogan (Rossford), 55.1.
Otsego won the final league shootout at Green Hills, shooting a 407. Otsego golfers were Berry (46-49-95), Jackson (49-49-98), Hartman (53-48-101), Summer Lehsten (50-63-111), Reagan Henderson (59-67-126) and Abbey Elben (71-65-136).
Lake was second, scoring 411. Olivia Feather (52-41-93) was medalist. Other Flyer scores were Patrick (48-47-95), Collins (57-52-109), Morgan Feather (59-55-114), Jade Rose (57-58-115), and Abby Loving (57-60-117),
Elmwood, behind seventh-place finisher Milligan (52-49-101) finished third, scoring 426. Other Royals included Piper (51-53-104), Izzy Courtney (54-55-109), Delaney Blake (59-53-112), Olivia Courtney (55-57-112), Izzy Courtney (54-55-109) and Madison Feehan (55-67-122).
Eastwood was fourth, shooting a 427. The Eagles were led by Hahn, who finished sixth with a 48-52-100. Other Eagles were Hall (54-49-103), Speck (60-50-110), Mallory Kramer (56-58-114), Hannah Lang (64-63-1270 and Kailin Wargo (71-65-136).
Rossford shot a team score of 443 to finish sixth. Doughton (51-51-102) finished 10th, and other Bulldogs included Sophia Shinavar (49-59-108), Hogan (54-61-115), Alex Spears (60-58-118), Stacie Vliet (64-71-135) and Caitlyn Bieganowski (75-69-144).