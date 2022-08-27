Otsego Football

Otsego's Devin Farley (15) runs the ball past Van Buren's Landen Heath Friday night.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

TONTOGANY — It took a while for Otsego to get going, but once they got going, they steamrolled to a 48-7 victory over visiting Van Buren Friday night.

Otsego quarterback Devin Farley threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Feehan with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter, and then the Knights failed on a two-point conversion pass.

0
0
0
0
0