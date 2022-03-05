RICHMOND, Ky. – The Bowling Green State University baseball program closed out the weekend series against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday with the team’s first doubleheader of the season.
EKU won both games on the day by finals of 12-3 and 3-0. Kyle Gurney paced the Falcons across the two games, going 5-for-8 at the plate while Anthony Toma logged his first home run of the season.
Eastern Kentucky opened the scoring in the second inning with a home run to begin the bottom half. Later in the inning, a double scored a runner from second to put the Colonels up 2-0.
EKU added to their tally in the fourth inning. A sacrifice fly with the bases loaded scored the first run before a three-run home run. Two at-bats later the Colonels sent another ball over the fence to bring the score to 8-0.
Bowling Green got on the board in the top of the fifth. Jack Krause led off with a ground-rule double. Zack Horky walked and Nathan Archer had a bunt single to load the bases before a wild pitch allowed Krause to score from third, making it 8-1.
The Colonels added four more in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back walks followed by a single brought in the first run. However, a three-run home run later in the inning pushed the score to 12-1.
In the top of the ninth the Falcons saw a burst. Jared Johnson had a pinch-hit leadoff double to right field before moving to third on a ground ball. Anthony Toma, also pinch hitting, blasted his first home run of the season to left field, bringing the score to the 12-3 final.
During the second game Eastern Kentucky started the scoring in the second game with a solo home run in the second inning to put the score at 1-0.
The next run of the game didn’t come until the sixth inning. A single to center brought home a runner from third to push EKU’s lead to 2-0.
The final run of the day came in the seventh inning. A triple with a runner on gave the Colonels a 3-0 lead, turning to the eventual final.
The Falcons will start conference play next weekend, traveling south to Oxford, Ohio to face the Miami RedHawks. The four-game weekend series is set to begin on March 11 with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch to begin the series.