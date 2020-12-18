HAMDEN, Conn. - The No. 13 Bowling Green State University hockey team captured a 4-1 victory over No. 11 Quinnipiac on Friday night (Dec. 18) at the People's United Center. The win for the Falcons came from two first period goals, both coming on the power play, followed by another pair of scores in the third period, both empty-netters. In net, Zack Rose picks up the win with a season-high 23 saves.
Scoring Plays
With a little over five minutes remaining in the first period and just four seconds left in the power play, Alex Barber netted his second power play goal of the season on a redirect to give Bowling Green the early lead. Tim Theocharidis and T.J. Lloyd were able to log the assists.
Again on the power play the Falcons were able to find the back of the net, this time off the stick of Taylor Schneider, his second goal of the year and first on the power play. Barber logged the assist on this goal and was joined by Sam Craggs.
Quinnipiac pulled their goalie on a power play in the third period for a 6-on-4 advantage, but the goal that resulted was in favor of the Orange and Brown. Evan Dougherty was able to send the puck down the ice into the empty net for a short-handed goal, Dougherty's third goal of the season with an assist from Connor Ford.
Quinnipiac quickly answered with their lone score of the night, coming from Nick Bochen and assists from Zach Metsa and Guus van Nes.
The Falcons later added another score to cap off the win, seeing Brandon Kruse net another empty net score, the second of the game for the Falcons. Cameron Wright and Carson Musser logged the assists.
Other Key Plays
Twice in the first period the Falcons saw shortened power plays following 4-on-4 play. Both of the shortened power plays turned out to be scores for Bowling Green.
As time was nearly expired in the first period Carson Musser laid out to block a shot attempt by Quinnipiac to secure the 2-0 at the end of the period.
In the second period the Falcons saw a shift from a 5-on-4 power play to a 4-on-3 shorthanded play due to two penalties called at the same time. Bowling Green was able to ward off the Quinnipiac power play and escape the time with their 2-0 lead intact.
Falcon Stat Facts
With Alex Barber netting a power play goal in the first period, it marked the first power play score for the Falcons since Dec. 2 against Robert Morris when they had three.
With a score on the Falcons' first goal and the assist on the second, Barber logged his third multiple-point outing of the 2020-21 season and eighth of his career.
Assisting on Barber's score, T.J. Lloyd registered his team-leading seventh assist of the season. Lloyd now has an assist in six of the Falcons' eight games this year.
Logging the assist on Brandon Kruse's score, Cameron Wright became the first Falcon to reach 10 points this season, consisting of five goals and five assists.
The win moves the Falcons to 7-1 on the season, matching the start to the 1994-95 campaign. Dating back to last year, Bowling Green is riding a 15-1-2 streak over their last 18 games.
Ty's Take
"First, we obviously played really well in the first period. When you're able to start like that, it's huge for the guys. We certainly did a great job to start when we had opportunities and it built up our confidence. When we were able to do our things, we played really well tonight. A lot of guys played well tonight. While we've had success in our record, our special teams haven't been great, but tonight they were great. The way we played on the power play and penalty kill were both positive signs. Rose was good when we needed him to be. The combination of the start in the first, getting everyone in, special teams doing well, a bunch of guys contributing, Rose doing his job, it was a good all-around team win."
Up Next
The Falcons and Bobcats will conclude their series on Saturday night (Dec. 19) with another 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the People's United Center. After that the Orange and Brown will be on a brief break before returning to the ice on Dec. 29 against Robert Morris.