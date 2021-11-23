MUNCIE, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (20-8, 16-2) advanced to the 2021 MAC Volleyball Championship with a four-set victory over the Ohio Bobcats (12-19, 11-7). Kat Mandly, Petra Indrova, and Katelyn Meyer all tallied more than 15 kills, with Hanna Laube logging 52 assists.
The Falcons will play for the conference championship on Wednesday, facing Ball State at 4:30 p.m.
Set 1: BGSU 25, Ohio 18
The opening set was tied at 3-3 early, then Kat Mandly took over for the Falcons. Bowling Green went on a 5-0 run, with Mandly tallying four kills. The Bobcats called their first timeout, then responded with a 3-0 run. The next six points were kills, with BGSU landing two of those. An Ohio block tied the set at 11-11, then Petra Indrova landed back-to-back kills. The Falcons extended to a 4-0 run after a solo block by Nikolija Katanic, followed by a block from Indrova and Katanic. The Bobcats answered with a 3-1 run, but a Katie Kidwell ace was backed by an ace from Indrova. Ohio called another timeout, then the teams alternated the next four scores. The Bobcats added a kill, then Katelyn Meyer scored the next three points. She landed a kill, recorded a solo block, then tallied another kill. Ohio responded with another kill, but Meyer found a gap and landed yet another kill. Hanna Laube served an ace to clinch the opening set for the Orange and Brown.
Set 2: BGSU 22, Ohio 25
The second set started with runs by each team, starting with a 3-0 streak from the Falcons. Ohio jumped ahead with a 4-0 run. Meyer’s kill halted the run, but Ohio scored the next four points to force a timeout from the Falcons. Indrova and Kidwell each had a kill out of the break to cut the deficit to two, then the duo combined for a block after a BGSU service error. The Bobcats notched three consecutive kills before the teams traded the next six points. Bowling Green’s 3-0 run brought the Falcons within two, but the Bobcats answered with a 5-2 run to force another BGSU timeout. Out of the break, Kidwell landed another kill, but OU answered with two of their own. Bowling Green capitalized on a pair of Ohio errors, which forced a timeout from the Bobcats. The first rally after the break featured a spectacular effort from both teams, with Meyer’s kill giving the Falcons an emphatic point. Ohio’s next attack was out-of-bounds, leading to another Bobcat timeout. Ohio recorded a block, then Meyer tallied back-to-back kills. OU reached set point after a kill, then secured the second set after a BGSU attack error.
Set 3: BGSU 25, Ohio 21
Bowling Green jumped out to a 6-1 run in the third set, with Mandly and Indrova each registering a kill. Katanic added a solo block and a block assist, shared with Mandly. BGSU extended their lead to 9-3 after three more kills, two from Mandly and one from Meyer. Ohio called a timeout, then scored two of the next three points. The Falcons responded with a pair of scores, but the Bobcats added two points of their own. The teams alternated the next five points, with Meyer, Katanic, and Indrova landing kills. Bowling Green went on a 3-0 run to force another Ohio timeout, with Mandly and Indrova each adding a kill. After the break, both teams recorded back-to-back kills, then an OU attack error gave the Falcons a 20-12 advantage. Following a Katanic kill, the Bobcats went on a 4-0 run to force a BGSU timeout. OU’s run extended to 7-0 after the timeout, forcing another timeout by the Orange and Brown. Katanic halted the run with a kill, but the Bobcats came back within one point after a BGSU error. The Falcons closed on a 3-0 run, with Indrova landing a pair of kills before Mandly’s kill clinched the third set.
Set 4: BGSU 25, Ohio 20
The first ten points of the fourth set were scored on kills, with Indrova and Mandly notching three apiece to give the Falcons a 6-4 lead. Following a BGSU service error, Kidwell landed a kill, and Laube and Katanic combined on a block. Ohio called a timeout, then the squads traded kills again. A Bobcat attack error was reviewed and overturned, starting a 4-1 run for Ohio. Indrova’s kill and a block by Mandly and Katanic extended the Falcons’ lead, but the Bobcats went on a 3-0 run to tie the set at 12-12. The Falcons called a timeout, but Ohio took the lead by scoring two of the next three points. It appeared the Bobcat lead extended, but a successful challenge awarded a kill to Mandly and tied the set, 14-14. Indrova gave the Falcons the lead with an ace, then BGSU scored twice more to force an OU timeout. Back-to-back kills from Laube stretched the Falcon lead to five, then the teams alternated the next four points. After a BGSU service error, the teams traded four straight kills, with Katanic’s pushing the game to match point. Two points from OU forced a Bowling Green timeout, then Petra Indrova landed a kill after another spectacular rally to help the Falcons advance to the 2021 MAC Championship.