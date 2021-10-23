The Bowling Green State University volleyball team defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles in four sets on Saturday. The win extended the Falcons’ win streak to 12 matches while helping them remain as the only team undefeated in MAC play.
In a competitive set that was representative of the evening, Bowling Green outlasted the Eagles to win by two points. The set featured 14 ties and four lead changes, with neither team leading by more than four. Bowling Green closed the set on a 3-0 run to win, with Kat Mandly and Petra Indrova combining for 11 kills.
In the outlier set of the night, Bowling Green was in control from start to finish. They opened a lead of 15-7 at the media break then extended it to 18-9 to force an EMU timeout. Nikolija Katanic’s kill clinched a victory in a set that saw the Falcons hold the Eagles to a -.154 attack percentage.
Like the first set, the third frame was close for its duration. Bowling Green lead by five near the end of the set, but Eastern Michigan closed on a 6-1 run to clinch their only set win of the evening.
In yet another thrilling set, BGSU and EMU traded points until the media break, when the Falcons held a 15-14 advantage. Eastern Michigan gained the upper hand with a pair of runs, leading to a pair BGSU timeouts. Facing set point, the Falcons rattled off five consecutive scores to complete a fourth-set comeback and win the match. Petra Indrova tallied an ace and a kill, while Katie Kidwell and Hanna Laube teamed up for the match-clinching block.
Indrova’s total of 22 kills matches her career-high. She also tallied a season-best 17 digs, giving her a double-double for the eighth time this season.
Julia Walz was one dig short of her season-best, but her total of 33 helps her eclipse the 1,500-dig mark.
Kidwell tied her season-best mark with 6 block assists.
The Falcons play of pair of road matches next weekend. On Friday, the Falcons face MAC West leader Ball State at 6:30 p.m. They return home the following night for a 6 p.m. match against Toledo.