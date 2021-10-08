The Bowling Green State University volleyball team (9-6, 5-0) continued their Mid-American Conference campaign with a sweep of Northern Illinois (8-8, 2-4) Friday at the Stroh Center. This is the sixth consecutive victory for the Falcons and their fourth conference sweep of the season.
Set 1: BGSU 25, NIU 22
The opening frame set the tone for the entire match, as both teams battled early. Neither team scored more than three consecutive points and the Falcons held a 15-11 advantage at the media timeout. A 3-0 run gave BGSU a 20-17 lead, but the Huskies persisted to remain within two points. Petra Indrova landed a kill to give the Falcons an opening-set win.
Set 2: BGSU 25, NIU 16
The Falcons started the second set with a 5-1 lead and maintained it throughout the frame. A midpoint run by NIU forced a timeout from the Falcons, who responded with a 6-0 run. The final three points of the run came on consecutive aces by Julia Walz. Back-to-back kills by Katie Kidwell and Katelyn Meyer clinched the second set for BGSU.
Set 3: BGSU 25, NIU 22
BGSU carried their momentum into the third set, building an early 6-1 advantage. The Huskies chipped away at the deficit but kills by Meyer and Indrova kept the Falcons in front. The BGSU lead stretched to 17-10, but NIU took a timeout and went on a 6-1 run. Bowling Green took a timeout and answered with a 5-0 run, including two more kills from Meyer. Another spurt from the Huskies led to a Bowling Green timeout, but Meyer would register another kill to win the set and match.
Falcon stat leaders
Kills: Petra Indrova (16), Katelyn Meyer (14)
Assists: Hanna Laube (40)
Digs: Julia Walz (25)
Aces: Julia Walz (5)
Blocks: Katie Kidwell (3 block assists)
Falcon Facts
Hanna Laube (40 assists) and Julia Walz (25 digs) each recorded a three-set season-high in a statistical category.
Walz landed a season-best five aces, including three consecutive in the second set.
Petra Indrova, Kat Mandly, and Katelyn Meyer all registered six or more kills in a single set.
The Falcons held the Huskies to a .092 hitting percentage, the third time this season a BGSU opponent has swung below .100. Bowling Green has now held opponents below .100 in eight of their 12 home sets.
The Falcons return to the Stroh Center at 5 p.m. Saturday. Bowling Green will square off against Western Michigan, the leader of the MAC West. Both teams are undefeated in conference play.