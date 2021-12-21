Carlow University’s Riley Comforti (10) fouls Bowling Green State University’s Joe Reece during the first half Tuesday afternoon at the Stroh Center. BG tallied their second straight 100-point game with a 129-50 win over Carlow.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Perrysburg auto dealer sentenced for theft
- N. Baltimore man indicted for having 1,000 images of child porn, sex contact with child
- BGSU faculty raise flags about proposed ‘massive online’ course
- Elmwood parent protests showing of R rated movie
- Adoption angels: BG couple adopts four kids in last year
- Two taken to hospital after county crashes
- Pemberville man sentenced for armed robbery in BG
- Northwood police investigate fatal crash
- Anthony G Gwin
- Sumptuous SamB’s: Restaurant reopens in original downtown BG spot
Videos
Collections
- BG vs Eastwood, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
- BG vs Elmwood, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
- Rossford vs Lake, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
- Eastwood vs Genoa, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
- Perrysburg vs Southview, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
- BG vs Walsh Jesuit, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021
- BGSU vs Ohio State, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
- BG vs Southview, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
- Elmwood vs Eastwood, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021
- BGSU vs Ohio State, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021