MOON TOWNSHIP, PA. – Bowling Green’s men’s basketball team out-scored Robert Morris 44-28 in the second half on the way to an 85-65 victory Friday.
The Falcons had the lead for 94.8 percent of the game.
“We did a great job of sharing the ball today. The ball went inside, outside,” BG head coach Michael Huger said. “Those guys did a great job of defending and rebounding. I am so proud of them for the bounce back that we had from the game against Wright State.
“We were consistent defensively. We did a great job of talking on defense. We did a great job of taking them out of their stuff,” Huger added. “The biggest thing was communicating on the defensive end. The guys did a great job of doing that and that was the difference.”
Justin Turner led the way with 24 points. Daeqwon Plowden added 15 points. Caleb Fields chipped in with 13 points and Trey Diggs scored 13 points coming off the bench.
The Falcons were 34-of-66 shooting, including 8-of-14 on 3-pointers, and 9-of-12 on free throws. BG forced 15 turnovers which resulted in 27 points for the Falcons.
Bowling Green also pulled down 36 rebounds, including 24 defensive rebounds.
With his 24 points, Turner is now 5th on the all-time scoring list with 1,749 points.
He passed Charles Share (1,730) and James Darrow (1,740) in Friday’s game.
Antonio Daniels is 4th overall with 1,789 points.
NOTES: BG is now 5-2 and Robert Morris is 1-1 … Turner also had a career-high 11 assists and eight rebounds … Turner is the first Falcon in eight years to post a double-double with points and assists … Plowden also registered a double-double, finishing with the 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Falcons’ next game is Sunday in the Stroh Center at 1 p.m. against Defiance College … Sunday’s game is the last scheduled non-conference game … BG will then play at Kent State on Dec. 30 in a MAC game.
BOWLING GREEN 85, ROBERT MORRIS 65
BOWLING GREEN
Plowden, 6-1-0—15; Swingle, 2-1—5; Turner, 7-1-7—24; Fields, 2-3-0—13; Metheny, 1-0—2; Washington, 1-0—2; Fulcher, 2-0—4; Diggs, 2-3-0—13; Young, 3-1—7. TOTALS: 26-8-9—85.
ROBERT MORRIS
Bramah, 8-4—20; Bain, 2-1-0—7; J. Williams, 4-0—8; Treacy, 1-1-3—8; Cheeks, 4-0—8; T. Williams, 4-0—8; Wilbon, 1-3—5; Nyonadi, 0-0—0; Spear, 0-0—0; Suemeick, 0-1—1. TOTALS: 20-4-13—65.